For Thursday, July 20, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a good day to cocoon at home. A conversation with a female family member also will be important. Basically, you want a chance to relax in familiar surroundings. (Big sigh.)

This is a busy, fast-paced day. Make a to-do list, because you're on the go! Conversations, short trips and errands will give you a jam-packed schedule.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Today you will focus on money, cash flow and your possessions. You will enjoy taking care of anything that you own. If shopping, you tend to spend

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Today the Moon is in your sign, which makes you more emotional than usual. However, it also brings you a bit of extra good luck!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Today you will enjoy being low-key or behind the scenes, because you want privacy. Put your needs first. Enjoy some relaxation in a pleasant place.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Aconversation with a female acquaintance could be significant today. For one thing, you have been thinking about your long-range goals. This discussion might focus on your future.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Personal details about your private life seem to become public today. Just be aware of this in case you have to do any damage control.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Today you want adventure and a change of scenery. By all means, travel if you can. If not, be a tourist in your own town. Shake things up a little!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) This is a good day to attend to loose details regarding banking, taxes, debt, inheritances and anything to do with shared property. Get some of these items out of the way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Because the Moon is opposite your sign today, you have to accommodate others and go more than halfway. This simply requires a little patience and cooperation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Your health might be a focus for you today. One thing is certain: You want to feel that you are better organized and in control of your world.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) A playful day! Enjoy flirtations, fun events, playful activities with children, the arts and anything to do with sports and the entertainment world. Have fun!

YOU BORN TODAY: You are eloquent, perceptive and charming. You also can be witty. This is a wait-and-see time; a year when you will find yourself more in the background and in a stage of development. It is a time for cooperation and building relationships that will benefit you in the future. Because your success lies in interacting with other people – be friendly!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)