Bray inducted into Hall of Fame

After a decorated career at West Memphis High School, former Blue Devils boys basketball coach Larry Bray takes a well deserved seat amongst the greatest coaches in Arkansas high school history

WM School District HOT SPRINGS — Larry Bray took his place among the all-time greats in Arkansas high school coaching here last Friday night.

The former Blue Devil head boys basketball coach, who resigned a few weeks ago to become the West Memphis athletic director, was among six coaches inducted into the Arkansas High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Bray's successor at West Memphis will be named in the coming days.

The all-time winningest coach in any sport at West Memphis compiled over 500 victories in his career at the Blue Devil helm, which ranks among the alltime best in state history.

When his turn came to be honored last Friday night his predecessor at West Memphis, fellow AHSCA Hall of Famer Bill Terwilliger presented his medal. Bray also received a plaque and a diamond ring. Joining Bray in this year's HOF class were former Little Rock Central head football coach Bernie Cox, who was given his medal by West Memphis' Grafton Moore, former Springdale Har-Ber girls basketball coach Sandy Wright, Valley View volleyball coach Phil Parker, Jim Stafford of Huntsville and former Harrison and Huntsville head football coach Tommy Tice.

Bray was surrounded by dozens of family and friends at the ceremony, which took place at the Hot Springs Convention Center. Many of his coaching colleagues from West Memphis attended such as his former assistant Wally Love, former WMHS assistant football coach Jesse Parks, Moore, fellow Hall of Famer and his AD predecessor Lanny Dauksch, West Memphis superintendent Jon Collins, T. Holmes, Marcus Brown, Alvin Hawkins, Skylar Bonds and many others.

Bray was also honored with a surprise party the following day at his new home in Southaven, Miss., by his wife Niki. Many of the same folks who attended the induction in Hot Springs were there in force.

By Billy Woods