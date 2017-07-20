HOROSCOPE

For Friday, July 21, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) The next four weeks will be an easy, playful, fun-loving time. Enjoy romance, vacations, the entertainment world and fun activities with children.

Your focus on home, family and your private life will increase during the next four weeks. You might add home repairs to the to-do list.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) The pace of your days will accelerate during the next four weeks, because you will take short trips, do more reading and writing, plus run errands. Gasp!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Your focus on cash flow and earnings will increase in the next four weeks. You also will be full of moneymaking ideas. Clever you!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) The Sun is in your sign for the next four weeks, helping you recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. Everything just seems to come your way!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Take a backseat during the next four weeks. Use this time to plan your new year ahead (birthday to birthday). Goals with deadlines will boost your success. (It's a fact.)

LIBRA (Sept. to Oct. 22) You are a social sign, and during the next four weeks, you will be even more social! Expect to schmooze with everyone. Enjoy relating to groups and friends.

four weeks, you'll look great in the eyes of bosses, parents and VIPs. Make the most of this, and use this blessing to your advantage. Go after what you want!

Travel and a chance to get further education will be your top priorities in the next four weeks. Basically, you want to expand your horizons and your experience of life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Don't be surprised if your focus on shared property, inheritances and financial matters increases in the next four weeks. Your sex life also will intensify.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Get more sleep in the next four weeks, because you will need it. You have a chance to learn more about your relationships with partners and spouses.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Because you want to get better organized in the next four weeks, give yourself the right tools to do a bang-up job. Get file folders, labels, shelving, paint, cleaning supplies, whatever – just do it.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are courageous and sensitive. People find you charming and upbeat. This is a social, happy year with bright and cheerful vibrations. Broaden your social circle to include new contacts. Romance and love affairs may bloom. You want to live life to its fullest. This year is a year of choices. You might face an important decision. Happiness is having alternatives.

