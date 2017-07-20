News Briefs

– For July 18-20 our CRDC office will be temporarily moved to the New Hope Baptist Mission in the Lakeshore Mobile Home Area, come by 377 Estate Dr., Marion or call 870-802-7100 for any questions from anyone in Crittenden County who may be in need of energy assistance.

• Earle Mandatory Parent Seminars 2017-2018 – Now through Saturday July 22 and again Monday July 31 through Saturday August 5th. For more information and times call 870-636-8155. Be prepared to purchase locks and lockers ($5) during this time.

• Barton Chapel Baptist Church Vacation Bible School – ‘Operation Arctic’ Exploring the Coolest Book on the Planet. Through Friday, July 21 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at 189 Barton Rd., Tyronza. For information go to facebook@ BartonChapelBaptistC hurch

• Delta Market – Every third Tuesday through October (Aug. 15, Sept. 19 and Oct. 17) at the ASU-Mid South north campus parking lot with food, produce flowers, crafts, art and merchandise. New times are 3 to 7 p.m.

• Crittenden County Landlords Association Meeting – Thursday, July 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Shoney’s West Memphis. Program: Norman Hall, from Little Rock, will be speaking about selling property and savings on taxes.

• The County Republican Committee Meeting – Thursday, July 20 at 7 p.m. at Fidelity Bank in Marion. Individuals interested are welcome to attend. For additional information contact John Roberts, Chairman at 901485-0964 or email johnroberts1548@ yahoo.com.

• Chapman Lodge #465 Anniversary Celebration – 71 yrs. of Brothers’ Bond and Brilliant Light Chapter #360 70 yrs. of Sister’s Love Saturday, July 22 at 5 p.m. 943 Minnis Drive, Edmondson. Contact WM Tyrone McWright at 901-314-1316, WP Rev. Obra Carter at 901690-5725, WM Pat Henderson at 901-212-6518 and AM Jeannie Coleman at 870-7322798. “We are taking our Hats off.” Semi-formal attire (please wear a hat). Tickets $20.

• Earle School District Summer Food Service Program – Meals provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability at the Earle School District (High School Cafeteria), 16432 Hwy. 64 W., Earle. Through July 28 (closed July 3-4) from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. for breakfast and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. Meals will be served daily Monday through Friday of each week.

• Good Neighbor Love Center Annual Fan & Food Drive – Tuesday, July 25 from 3 to 7 p.m. at 709 E. Broadway St., West Memphis. Donation locations: Walmart, 798 W. Service Rd., West Memphis.

• Esperanza Bonanza Rodeo – Crittenden County PRCA Rodeo, 3820 Complex Rd., Marion Friday July 28th and Saturday, July 29th at 7 p.m. $15 at Gate, $10 in Advance from the Marion Chamber call Joanie Taylor at 901-4847752.

• Neighbor Center and Memphis Food Bank Mobile Food Giveaway – Scheduled for Friday, July 28 at Old St. Paul Church, 504 S. 8th St., West Memphis from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Vouchers will be available July 10 through July 26th.

• Edmondson/Wedlock Alumni African American Scholarships – Still needing two applicants! Date to apply extended to July 31. B. G. Wedlock Academic Scholarship, Fulton Watkins Academic Scholarship and B. J. Taylor Achiever Scholarship. To be considered, learn criteria and apply, contact Fredonia Falls, Scholarship Chairperson, 3322 Adams, Bellwood, IL 60104 or call 708-547-6479 or 870-732-2039.

• Glad To Be In God’s Service Choir – If you wish to be a part of the choir the meeting will be Saturday, July 29 at 2:30 p.m. at Blessing Thru Faith, 5169 Waverly Rd., West Memphis.

• West Memphis Metropolitan Planning Organization Meetings – MPO Citizens Advisory Committee Meeting Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. at West Memphis City Hall, 205 S. Redding, West Memphis. The public is invited to attend. Joint MPO Policy and Technical Coordinating Committees Meeting Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. This meeting will be held at the West Memphis Civic Center, East Room, 212 W. Polk Ave., West Memphis. For comments or additional information contact the MPO at 870-735-8148 or bce@sbcglobal.net or visit the web site at wmats.org.

• Avondale Elementary Registration – Registration for Kindergarten students and new to the district First Grade students will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 1st. Child must be 5 years of age by Aug. 1st for Kindergarten. Requirements are 1. Proof of age (birth certificate) 2. Up to date shot record 3. Social Security Card 4. Copy of Physical (within last two years) and 5. Proof of residence in the Marion School District. First Grade students will need the same documents with the exception of a physical. If you have any questions call 870-735-4588.

• L.R. Jackson Girls Club, Inc. Summer Enrichment Camp –Through Aug. 4, 2017. 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon. – Fri. Low Low Rates…Sign Up Going On Now. Trips, arts & crafts, sports, Girl Scouts, Splash Day and much more. Boys & Girls ages 4 and up. For more information call 901-3180291.

• YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South Summer Food Service Program – Through Aug. 4, 2017 at the Marion Elementary School. Meals will be provided to all eligible children free of charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal services. Enrolled children who are members of households which receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or benefits under the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TAMF) are automatically eligible to receive free meals. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339 or 800-8456136 (Spanish).

• Summer Math Tutoring Program – Through Aug. 5, 720 Calvin Avery Dr., Suite C, West Memphis. Offering math tutoring services in Kindergarten through 12 grade math, College Developmental Math I, II, III, College Algebra, ACT Math Prep, SAT Math Prep, GED Math, Chemistry, Physical Science. Call today for more information. Ask for Mary Craft at 870-270-9002.

• Crittenden County Health Department Immunization Clinic – Friday, Aug. 11, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at 901 N. 7th St., West Memphis. Bring insurance card and if out of state IMMI bring shot record. For additional information contact Crystal Moore, MPH, at 870-735-4334.

• Second Lecture in Series of Six Talk on Diabetes – Held at First United Methodist Church Saturday, Aug. 12 from 12 to 1 p.m. at 215 N. Missouri St., West Memphis. Lisa Duke, Certified Diabetes Educator, will give a short talk and then take questions from participants. Light refreshments will be served. Participants will also have a chance to win at $150 VISA card if they attend at least three of the events in West Memphis. The drawing will be held on the day of the last event. Space is limited so call or text Christina Standerfer, event coordinator, 501-7726173 to reserve your space.

• Summer Feeding Program – (1) Total Deliverance Cathedral Church, 400 Commerce St., Earle: Through

Aug. 12 M-F lunch noon, breakfast 8:15 a.m., Saturday lunch 12 p.m. (2) New Bethel MB Church, 11 Swindle Rd, Earle: July 11, 12 & 13 supper 7 p.m., Through Aug. 9 Wednesday supper 7 p.m. (3) Mt. Pilgrim MB Church, 1209 Second St., Earle: June 14, 15 & 16 supper 7:15. (4) Marion, Sunset, 129 Powell, Marion: July 10-14 Supper 6:30 p.m. (5) First Baptist MB Church, 831 Alabama St., Earle: July 24-26 Supper 7:15 p.m. (6) L. C. Jones, 23905 Hwy. 70 Heth: Supper June 15, June 29-30, July 13, July 23, 7:15 p.m. (7) Philadelphia Ministries, 407 Birch St., West Memphis, June 10 lunch 2 p.m. (8) St. James MB Church, 1812 Cartwright St., Earle: June 27, 28, 29 Supper 7:15 p.m. (9) St. Luke MB Church, 520 Arkansas St., Earle: June 24 Lunch 12 p.m. (10) Lion of the Tribe of Judah, 105 Sneed St., Marked Tree: VBS Aug. 8, 9 & 10, supper 6 p.m. through Aug. every Sunday supper at 1 p.m. every Wednesday supper 7 p.m. (11) Bible Class Holiness Church, 638 Railroad St., Earle: July 29 supper at 1 p.m.

• Annual Education Is The Key Donor Day #2 – Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Walmart Neighborhood Market (Marion). Proceeds benefit the ASU Mid-South Foundation and the United Way of SMC in partnership with Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.

• Wonder City Boys and Girls Club Summer Food Program – We will only serve breakfast (8 to 9 a.m.) and lunch (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) at 412 S. 25th St., West Memphis. We will no longer serve at The Academies of West Memphis.

Attention Crittenden County Residents