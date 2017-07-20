Sports Briefs

• J.W. Rich Girls Club Summer Program — All summer long, through Friday, Aug. 4. Mon., Tues., Thur., Fri., from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wed. from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: Membership dues (if not already paid) are $60. $350 for the whole summer, or a $10 daily rate. Activities include: arts & crafts, tie-dye, animal show, movies, kickball, volleyball, and basketball. Fridays are Pizza Day. $3 per child if they want pizza.

***

• Co-Ed Volleyball Fundraiser — Saturday, July 22, at the J.W. Rich Girls Club. Blind draw, round-robin format, for ages 15-and-up. $15 per person to play. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Spread the word and help support your local Girls Club.

***

• 4th Annual Ball & Chain Softball Tournament —

Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Marion Rose Softball Complex in West Memphis. Men and Co-Ed Tourneys, 3game guarantee, $175 entry fee, USSSA rules, First Place trophies. For more information, contact Fallon Caster at (870) 636-3347.

***

• Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club — Football, Cheerleading and Fall soccer. Sign up before August 1 and get a discount on Fee.

Age groups Flag 4-6, Pee Wee Tackle 6-8, Little League Tackle 9-12 . Cheerleading age 4-8 and 9-12. Soccer age groups 4-12.

***

J.W. Rich Girls Club Fall Volleyball Sign-ups have started. Ages 8 to 18. Sports fee is $60. If your membership is due or you are a new member, the dues are $60. Don’t miss out! The club is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wednesday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the summer. For more information, call (870) 732-5500, or visit the J.W. Rich Girls Club ºFacebook.

