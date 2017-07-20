State Champion Chix season ends after World Series tourney

The Arkansas Chix have played their final summer game after a season which included a state championship, a berth in the USFA 18U World Series in Panama City, Florida and a lot of experience

The Arkansas Chix (1714-1 overall) recently returned from playing in a world series tournament in Panama City, Florida, ending a season which included the world series appearance as well as an Arkansas state championship.

Though the Chix fell to the Heartland Havoc 98, who went on to sweep the tournament and win the championship, before being eliminated from the losers bracket, Chix head coach Randy Finegan says his team focuses on what went right this season as opposed to the losses in Florida.

“We focused on the positive side,” Finegan said.

“Like I told the girls, we’re not going to focus on what happened in this game. It definitely wasn’t our game. We’re going to focus on the good things that happened in the season. We placed in every tournament we played in this summer and won a state championship. So, it’s really hard to say you had a bad season.”

The state championship was the cap on what Finegan describes as the best season in Arkansas Chix history. The head coach hopes that the same energy and momentum that brought the Chix the state title will carry over into the Fall season, which begins when the Chix play Southwest Tennessee Community College on September 17th.

“It’ll be a great fall season,” Finegan said. “It’ll be a chance to get these girls majored up against what the (colleges) coaches currently have and hopefully we can land a few of them a few scholarship opportunities along the way.”

A couple of Chix players who have already achieved that goal and will be attending their respective colleges this August are Madison Beal, who is committed to Enterprise State Community College in Alabama, and Camryn Martin, who committed to Williams Baptist College prior to the beginning of her senior season with the Marion Lady Patriots.

The Chix will lose four total players, women who will no longer fall into the 18U category which the Arkansas-based exposure team plays in. But with only losing four players and so many young players remaining, Finegan is excited for the future of the Chix.

“The future for them is just unmeasurable at this point in time as they continue to grow,” Finegan said. “I think it’s going to be an incredible future for these girls.”

Finegan says that his team, which comprises mainly 15 and 16-yearolds, gave up a few years of experience against the teams they played in Panama City, most of which consisted of a majority of 18-year-olds.

But, also, that the experience the Chix gained from those games is irreplaceable.

“I think just the experience,” Finegan said when asked about the team’s biggest take away from this season. “Knowing how young this team is and what the future holds for them, I think that it’s great that we’re looking into the future and that we’re in good shape with the players that we have returning and continuing to mature.”

One of those returning players will be Blakeleigh Garrison, who led the Chix in batting average, hitting .488 on the season.

However, Finegan says that Garrison’s contributions to the team goes far beyond the batter’s box.

“Blakeleigh Garrison is an asset to the field, no question about it,” Finegan said. “She’s a very smart baserunner. She’s just an incredible player. The sky’s the limit for her as far as opportunities. I think we’ll see great things coming in her future.”

Two more key contributors, Haley Cook and Shelby Carpenter, should be returning to the Chix as well. Cook led the club in extra base hits with eight doubles, one triple and three home runs, which added up to another teamleading stat, 30 RBIs.

Carpenter chipped in to the tune of a .433 batting average with the second most total hits on the team (29).

Finegan says that it was entertaining to watch the friendly rivalry between Cook and Carpenter, who are teammates on the Marion Lady Patriots.

“Shelby, of course, led Marion High School this past year in RBIs and Haley was out for revenge,” Finegan said.

“She was working hard to get ahead of her.”

Another Marion High School product who should don a Chix uniform again in her high school career, Katey Bowden, struck out just twice in 52 plate appearances. Bowden’s two strikeouts represented the second lowest total on the Chix, behind Cook’s one strike out in 71 plate appearances. Finegan says that the plate discipline displayed by Bowden and Cook and their abilities to move runners cannot be overstated.

“Katey Bowden, of course, works at it with hitting instructors and she just has very good hands,” Finegan said. “Her eyehand coordination is very good… She’s just a disciplined hitter with good eye-hand coordination.

She’s able to move runners. The ability to move runners sometimes is big.”

Finegan should also be getting his ace pitcher back, Madison Beal, and he says he is excited to see what she will continue to bring to the mound for the Chix.

“Madison’s a girl who just works hard at it,” Finegan said. “She comes up every year and she does very, very well. She pitched well in last fall and last summer for us. Last fall she got stronger and stronger. And, I think, the sky’s the limit.

We’re excited she gets to return and play for us next summer.”

Beal finishes the summer season with a 4-4 record, a 4.58 ERA and a team leading 22 strikeouts in 39.2 innings pitched.

Along with the college exposure and experience playing against older competition, Finegan says the Chix also learned another important aspect of college life in Panama City, living with roommates. The Chix stayed in condominiums with six young ladies living together in each.

Finegan hopes the experience brought his team closer together, literally and figuratively.

“They were forced to live with roommates,” Finegan said. “So, by the end of the week, it challenges the theory of how roommates are and prepares them for college experiences.”

While the Chix traveled to Panama City and Florence, Alabama, during this summer season, Finegan plans on scheduling more exposure- oriented tournaments out of town next summer.

The Chix will continue to gain exposure during a fall season which consists of three tournaments and three scrimmages against college teams. But, fans can still watch the Chix play locally this summer with two of the three tournaments taking place in West Memphis. The Arkansas State Championship United States Fastpitch Softball Association team will play in West Memphis at Marion E. Rose Park between September 2nd and 4th, as well as September 9th, 10th and 11th.

By Collins Peeples