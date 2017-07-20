‘State of the Lake’

Horseshoe Lake water level, Asian carp continue to drive discussion

Times Outdoors Columnist There has been much comment and speculation about the water level at Horseshoe Lake and the invasion of the jumping carp. The Corps of Engineers has been blamed for setting the water level and this is not true. The Corps has nothing to do with this body of water.

There has been an ongoing lawsuit concerning the water level since the late 1990s and the suit is still working its way through the system today. There is a court date in the near future, but the exact date has not been set. The trial is in Marion and is a state, not a federal, suit. The name of the suit is “Zanone vs. Horseshoe Lake Irrigation and Drainage,” plus another interested group. You can look up the details on the Internet.

Originally the judge, now retired, was presented with two water levels for the lake. Taylor wanted the level at 195.2 feet above sea level and the opposing group wanted it at 193.2.

The judge split the difference making the lake at 194.2 in the winter and 193.2 in the summer. In essence, the decision did not make many anybody happy.

The water control structure was built aaround 2006 by the Drainage District. The year it was constructed was a very dry year and the lake was so low that many piers were completely out of the water.

Horseshoe Lake Irrigation and Drainage group would like to have the level set at 194.2 thus keeping a more constant lake level that would help both the duck hunting and the fishing.

The lake needs to be holding more water going into the hot dry summer.

Until the court makes its decision, there is nothing that can be done about raising the boards in the control structure and improving the water level in the lake, thus keeping out many of the jumping carp. Let’s hope the problem is resolved quickly.

This has been going on for too many years. Horseshoe Lake is too valuable a natural resource to be destroyed.

By John Criner