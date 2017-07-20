Summertime Fishing

Times Outdoors Columnist Summertime is definitely here with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and our traditionally high humidity that makes you look for an air conditioner. However, the fish still have to eat, especially under a full moon. The trick is to go with someone who knows where they are hiding.

Last Monday I was invited to fish with crappie guide Ronnie Tice at Horseshoe Lake. Much to my surprise, Ronnie said be at his house on the lake about 7 a.m. I would have thought he would be ready to fish at day break. He said this was the best time to start fishing. That’s OK because I hate to get up early. Ronnie knows some piers that he fishes where the water is deep and the crappie are under the pier.

There is not much casting room and it’s just flipping a jig and let it fall to about 10 feet of water. The bite is not aggressive and a sensitive rod tip is required. He furnishes the rod and his special jigs.

We fished to a little after 11 a.m. and kept 25 good crappie and caught at least that many more that a lot of folks would have put in the drink box. To book a trip, call Ronnie Tice at 901-687-6800. He fishes every day and knows where the crappie can be found. Ronnie did the video of all the jumping carp coming into Horseshoe Lake.

Some fishermen told me about catching good catfish at Burnt Cane Lake near Widner. It’s about 10 miles off I-40, east of Forrest City. The Arkansas Game & Fish have a nice wide concrete boat ramp that is free to launch. This is an old river chute off the St. Francis River and is several miles long. I visited with a couple of boats of catfishermen who had several nice fish caught on limb lines, yo-yos, and rod and reel. I couldn’t find any bream or bass fishermen, but the water looked good with many shade trees lining the lake. Burnt Cane does not get as much usage as many of the local lakes.

I had heard of Martin’s Grocery in Widner and stopped by to visit. The store is owned and managed by Brenda and Larry White and their specialty is fried catfish with all the trimmings. The charge is $8.00 for 4 pieces of fish, hush puppies, and all the trimmings. That’s a bargain price. It is very good and many people enjoy eating there. The store is not fancy, but the food is worth the trip. This seems to be the gathering place for the local fishermen and hunters. I met a few and we swapped fishing tales. I don’t know who won that contest, but everybody was very friendly.

There are not many fishing reports and outdoor happenings going on.

Please let me know if you have something our sportsman need to know about.

While fishing with Ronnie Tice, we motored up Beck’s Bayou to the water control structure and the boards are still lowered with water coming into the lake. A few people have told me of encounters with the jumping carp and they will only get worse until some control action is taken. Some people have asked why my interest in the jumpers, and I tell them I have many friends on the lake and have enjoyed fishing Horseshoe for many years. The lake is a tremendous asset for the county and the state. If you have some stories and pictures, I am more than glad to share them with my readers, but you have to give me details.

School is out and you need to let that kid enjoy Mother Nature. The fishing may be spotty, but it may be a good time to teach him how to run the boat and besides, the drive together is quality time.

By John Criner