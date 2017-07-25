Crowley’s Ridge Development Council LIHEAP hours change

Low- income households can seek assistance with energy bills

CRDC Public Relations The Home Energy Assistance Program helps low-income households with home energy costs by administering Regular Assistance and Crisis Intervention Programs. To qualify, applicants must be a resident of the state of Arkansas and must meet a minimum income level.

Beginning this week, the Crowley's Ridge Development Council application hours for LIHEAP will be changing. They will be as follows: Monday through Wednesday: Crisis 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday through Thursday: Regular 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No applications on Friday. No regular applications taken after 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday. No crisis applications take after 1 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

CRDC will also have satellite locations scheduled for applicants to meet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on certain Fridays throughout the summer. These satellite days will be announced via media outlets and the CRDC Facebook page.

For more information please contact Cody Easley, Public Relations and Media for Crowley's Ridge Development Council at (870) 802-7100 ceasley@crdcnea.com.

From Cody Easley