For Wednesday, July 26, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is an excellent day to talk to partners and close friends about vacations, social occasions, the arts and anything related to children or romance. You'll be clear about what you want.

Discussions with co-workers will go well today. You want to improve your work surroundings, and you know how to do it.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) The arts, sports, playful activities with children and anything to do with the entertainment world and show business will be successful ventures for you today. You're eager to be creative in these

areas.

CANCEM (Jim® 21 to jMy 22) CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Jump at the chance to do some home improvements today. Likewise, you might improve your relationship with a family member. It's that kind of day.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) This is a strong day for those in sales, writing, teaching and acting, because you will express yourself with clarity and force. Furthermore, you know what you want, which is half the battle.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Don't be afraid to act on your moneymaking ideas today. You have a clear focus about what you want to achieve, plus you have the confidence!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You might have clever ideas about home improvements today or any financial enterprise. Go after what you want, because you are favored.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You will prefer

to work alone and keep a low profile today. (Follow your instincts, because your Spidey sense is very strong.)

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) A conversation with a female acquaintance will be memorable today. This person might be a friend or a member of a group. You might be persuaded to change your goals.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) People notice you today, and they will admire you. You have no trouble catching the attention of bosses, parents and VIPs. Since you look good, ask for what you want.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Do anything different today to satisfy your sense of adventure and your desire to learn something new. It's a great day to sign up for a course or to go back to school.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You will defend your best interests during disputes about inheritances and shared property today. And you will be successful because you are willing to speak from the heart. (Sincerity is a rare commodity nowadays.)

YOU BORN TODAY: You are friendly and playful, and you have strong opinions, especially about change. This is your power year! Whatever you have done in the past will now come to fruition. This is a year of big decisions and major achievements. Activity is key. You will be involved and busy. Opportunities for advancement and recognition for your work will happen.

