Sex, Drugs and Hugh Freeze

Between a 10- 3 season in 2015, Laremy Tunsil smoking weed out of a gas mask and a now infamous call from Hugh Freeze’s schoolissued cell phone to a Florida based escort service, Freeze’s coaching career with the Rebels shouldn’t be considered a roller- coaster but rather a shipwreck, where passengers enjoyed a marvelous cruise for several seasons before striking an iceberg and plummeting rapidly into the icy water while onlookers can’t help but watch the devastation unfold.

Oh, how the mighty have fallen.

What went wrong and where do we go from here? Those are questions that, undoubtedly, the University of Mississippi and all Ole Miss fans have asked themselves several times over the past year — especially since former Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze abruptly handed in his resignation this past week.

In order to answer these questions, we must first venture back to the beginning of Freeze’s tenure as the head coach of the Rebels’ football program.

Freeze became the captain of the Ole Miss team in 2012, taking the reins of the squad from former Arkansas and Ole Miss coach Houston Nutt (remember this name, it’ll appear again in this article). Nutt’s poor coaching record led to his dismissal from Ole Miss, going 6-18 in his last two seasons with the Rebels. Per his contract with Ole Miss, upon his departure, the University of Mississippi agreed not to defame Nutt’s name, in hopes he would one day return to the ranks of head coach.

Enter Freeze. Under Freeze’s leadership, a boat load of promising recruits joined the Rebels and helped the program increase its win total every year, peaking in 2015 when the team went 10-3, and was at one point during the season ranked third in the nation according to the Associated Press poll.

With two victories over the Alabama Crimson Tide, a Sugar Bowl victory in 2015, and a promising 2016 class of recruits led by current Ole Miss quarterback Shae Patterson, the future looked brighter than ever for Ole Miss.

Then, almost a week prior to the 2016 NFL Draft, the ball started to unravel for Ole Miss with the Laremy Tunsil fiasco. Tunsil, a former offensive tackle for the Rebels, was expected to be one of the top selections that year in the draft.

However, roughly seven days before the biggest day of Tunsil’s life, a video of the former Rebel smoking marijuana out of a gas mask was leaked. The video caused Tunsil to slide to the No. 13 overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft and brought on an interrogation from reporters in his post-draft interview. During this interview, Tunsil shocked Ole Miss’s world by admitting to receiving improper benefits to play football for the Rebels.

Thus, started an extensive NCAA investigation into the football program at the University of Mississippi.

Following this investigation, the NCAA leveled Ole Miss with 21 allegations, including accusing Freeze of “violating head coach responsibility legislation” and hitting the University of Mississippi with the dreaded death penalty of allegations “lack of institutional control.”

What do those mean exactly?

So, Freeze was charged with violating his head coaching responsibility legislation because the NCAA became aware that an Ole Miss recruit, who unfortunately for the Rebels, signed with another program, received between $13,000 and $15,600 in impermissible cash benefits from two Ole Miss boosters.

The University of Mississippi has been charged with lack of institutional control, which means that the NCAA believes Ole Miss, in light of these major allegations, failed to display adequate compliance measures in relation to the NCAA investigation, appropriate education on those compliance measures, sufficient monitoring to ensure those compliance measures were followed and swift action upon learning of those violations.

To the credit of Ole Miss, the school did implement a one-year bowl band in an attempt to get in front of whatever punishment the NCAA might see fit.

Still, the Rebels stood behind Freeze in a show of unwavering support and Freeze, for better or worse (perhaps he should have gotten out long ago) seemed determined to go down with his ship.

Then came the nail in the coffin for Freeze, hammered in by no one other than his predecessor, Houston Nutt.

Remember how earlier I said that part of the agreement between Ole Miss and Nutt in light of Nutt’s departure was that the University of Mississippi would not commit slander towards him? Well, Nutt felt that part of the agreement had been breached.

Multiple reports started to surface in which reporters were using confidential sources to link the blame for the Ole Miss indiscretions (i.e., improper benefits) back to the Nutt administration rather than to Freeze. Nutt had a suspicion that these “confidential sources” were none other than Freeze himself, so he began to do some digging in preparation for a lawsuit against the University of Mississippi and sent in a public information request for the phone records of Freeze’s school-issued cell phone from Ole Miss.

Let’s pause and take a moment to appreciate the poetic irony here.

Nutt was relieved of his coaching duties in 2007 from the University of Arkansas due to similar circumstances. A request for Nutt’s cell phone records when he was with the Razorbacks revealed more than 2,000 texts between himself and a local news anchor. Rumors swirled of Nutt having an affair with this anchor, though nothing was ever confirmed and Nutt’s wife vigorously denied such allegations. Still, Nutt made his exit from Arkansas and became very familiar with public information requests regarding cell phone records.

So, now Nutt and his attorney pour through numerous calls and texts from Freeze’s schoolissued cell phone. Nutt was probably looking to connect Freeze with reporters (Nutt would most likely already have these reporters contact information in his own phone) and then link those conversations to reports that came out soon thereafter slandering Nutt.

In this process, Nutt uncovered the smoking gun which ended Freeze’s tenure with Ole Miss — a call from Freeze’s schoolissued phone to an escort service based out of Florida.

Some people were shocked by this discovery.

Freeze, by all outward appearances, is an extremely religious and well-behaved man.

However, looks can often be deceiving. Clay Travis, of Fox Sports, recalls, on his show “Outkick the Coverage,” a conversation Freeze had with a country music singer, asking that singer not to use a certain cuss word in his song because Freeze planned on bringing his daughter to the singer’s concert that night. It is often, in my opinion, those people who so rigorously stand behind something that are, in fact, hiding something the most – think Roger Clemens denying steroid use or Bill Clinton admittingly claiming he did not have sexual relations with Monica Lewinsky.

And I have no doubt that, in general, Freeze probably is a good-hearted individual who overlooked a few things in the process of making a few mistakes of his own and fell victim to the snowballing effect of several bad decisions, which undoubtedly led to his downfall. Who amongst us hasn’t had a lack of judgement in the pursuit of bigshotism and success? However, Freeze must now reap what he sowed and begin a long road of earning trust back from not only his peers but his family as well. I sincerely hope that Freeze does recover from this.

The University of Mississippi is standing strong in their certainty that Freeze contacted this escort service for personal reasons. And, of course they are. In light of so many allegations already, it would be extremely foolish for Ole Miss to admit that perhaps some of the escorts Freeze inquired about were intended to accompany his current players or recruits.

Freeze’s public persona and the light of these private affairs certainly paint the former Ole Miss coach in a hypocritical hue.

But, let’s not overlook the hypocrisy of the Rebels themselves, a school that is so concerned with their public image. Over the years, in the intention of making the University of Mississippi more politically correct, Ole Miss has banned their school flag, changed mascots and removed the playing of their fight song. However, the University of Mississippi doesn’t seem as bothered by things it doesn’t think people will see, such as paying students to play football, turning a blind eye to substance abuse, and allowing its coaches to contact escort services.

So, where does Ole Miss go from here? Well, there is a little bit of good news for the Rebels. Because of the way Freeze left the program, the University of Mississippi is not obligated to pay the former coach any more money. That means that the $20 million over the next four years that the Rebels planned to pay to Freeze can now go to their next head coach.

And there are some candidates available who might be interested in a top-tier SEC head coaching position. Les Miles is still unemployed. Former Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino, who left the Hogs under his own wave of controversy, may be looking to leave Louisville in hopes of returning to the Southeastern Conference, and wouldn’t it be interesting if Lane Kiffen decided he wanted to take over the head coaching position of the Rebels and face his former head coach Nick Saban and the University of Alabama once a season? For right now though, Ole Miss is rolling with interim head coach Matt Luke who has spent the past five seasons with the Rebels as cooffensive coordinator and offensive line coach. Luke, who begins his 10th overall season with the Rebels this season, takes over a team he loves, but he certainly has a lot of work to do.

Ole Miss will be a wasteland for a couple of seasons, with lack of interest from recruits and whatever recruiting penalties the NCAA is sure to hand down. But, with Freeze’s departure, the program should avoid the worst penalty, lack of institutional control, and that means that there is still a sliver of hope for Ole Miss, however slight it may be.

The University of Mississippi kicks off its 2017 season on Sept. 2, when the Rebels host South Alabama at Ole Miss, starting at 6:30 p.m.

By Collins Peeples “Peeples” Court

