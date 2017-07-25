Sports Briefs

•

Presented by Esperanza Bonanza, Friday, July 28 – Saturday, July 29, beginning at 7 p.m. both nights, at the Marion Sports Complex, 3820 Complex Rd., in Marion. $15 at the gate, $10 in advance (at the Marion Chamber Office), 5-and-under free. For mor information, contact Joanie Taylor at (901) 484-7752.

***

• 4th Annual Ball & Chain Softball Tournament —

Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Marion Rose Softball Complex in West Memphis. Men and Co-Ed Tourneys, 3game guarantee, $175 entry fee, USSSA rules, First Place trophies. For more information, contact Fallon Caster at (870) 636-3347.

***

• J.W. Rich Girls Club Summer Program — All summer long, through Friday, Aug. 4. Mon., Tues., Thur., Fri., from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wed. from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: Membership dues (if not already paid) are $60. $350 for the whole summer, or a $10 daily rate. Activities include: arts & crafts, tie-dye, animal show, movies, kickball, volleyball, and basketball. Fridays are Pizza Day. $3 per child if they want pizza.

***

• Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club — Football, Cheerleading and Fall soccer. Sign up before August 1 and get a discount on Fee.

Age groups Flag 4-6, Pee Wee Tackle 6-8, Little League Tackle 9-12 . Cheerleading age 4-8 and 9-12. Soccer age groups 4-12.

***

• L.R. Jackson Girls Club, Inc. Summer Enrichment Camp — Registration underway now! June 5 through Aug. 4. 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Low, low rates. Trips, arts & crafts, sports, Girl Scouts, Splash Day, and much more. Boys & Girls ages 4-and-up. For more information call 901-3180291.

