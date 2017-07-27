A-State golfing duo to represent Red Wolves nationally

ASU Media Relations JONESBORO – The Arkansas State women’s golf team will be represented at a pair of upcoming USGA events with standout sophomores Marisa Marquez and Grayson Gladden set to compete in the U.S. Girls’ Junior and U.S. Women’s Amateur, respectively.

Marquez shot a 73 at the Dornick Hills Country Club to finish second at the Ardmore, Okla., qualifier held June 22, making her one of three players at the tournament to advance. The Amarillo, Texas, native is now set to compete for the second consecutive year at the U.S.

Girls’ Junior, which will be held July 24-29 in Augusta, Mo., at the Boone Valley Golf Club.

Gladden will be making her first appearance in the U.S. Women’s Amateur, scheduled for August 7-13 at the San Diego Country Club in Chula Vista, Calif.

Originally from Helena, Ala., Gladden was one of six players advancing from the June 27 qualifier held in Roswell, Ga., where she carded a 73 to finish tied for fourth place.

Both players participated in eight tournaments as true freshmen with Arkansas State, while also earning 2016-17 WGCA All-American Scholar recognition and finding a place on the A-State Athletics Director’s Honor Roll.

Marquez held a 78.58 stroke average and recorded a low round of 73 at the Lady Red Wolves Classic and Jan Weaver Murray State Invitational. She posted two top-10 finishes, including a season-best tied for fifth at the Jan Weaver.

Gladden ended the 201617 campaign with a 79.75 stroke average while collecting a pair of top-25 finishes, including a seasonbest tied for 24th place at the Lady Red Wolves Classic. Her season-low round of 73 was recorded at both the Little Rock Women’s Golf Classic and MVC Preview.

