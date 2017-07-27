Bennage finishes second in Arkansas Closed 16U Tournament

Carlson Bennage, the top tennis player at West Memphis High School, made an impressive showing on the state level, fin-ishing second amongst players his age from the natural state

Carlson Bennage turned 16 earlier this month and rewarded himself with a two-day tennis tournament in Little Rock last weekend which included four matches on a 120-degree tennis court and saw the top player at West Memphis High School finish second in the Arkansas Closed 16U Tournament.

Bennage, who should rank either sixth or seventh out of players in the 16U category in the state of Arkansas after his latest showing, says his secondplace finish in Arkansas’ biggest tennis tournament is a surreal accomplishment for himself.

“It was really, really awesome for me,” Bennage said. “That’s the best I’ve ever done in a tournament that big.”

“There’s always a little added pressure, going into it and playing against these players that are a little bit better than you and taking them down,” Bennage added. “When I stepped out there, I knew I had nothing to lose. So, I just went for it and ended up doing pretty well.”

Bennage (34-26 overall) lost his only match in the championship round 6-1, 6-2 against Hayden Shoemake (48-19) who ranks in the top 75 16U players in the southern region. Bennage credits Shoemake for being a unique talent but is proud with himself for competing against the Arkansas champion.

“He’s ranked in the top 75 in the south which is unreal,” Bennage said. “He’s awesome. But, I gave him a competitive match.”

Prior to last Sunday’s championship bout between Bennage and Shoemake, the top Blue Devil tennis player ran through the opening three rounds of the Arkansas Closed 16U Tournament, which consisted of the top 32 players tennis players 16 years or younger in the state of Arkansas.

Bennage made quick work of his first two opponents, defeating Harshit Dhayal 6-1, 6-2 in the opening round and Tucker Harris 6-1, 6-2 in his second match. The West Memphis product lost his first set of the weekend in the semifinal round to Quinn Sanders 3-6, but moved on to the championship match after Sanders was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to a heat cramp in the semifinal match.

Bennage says that thorough preparation and regulating energy are the keys to surviving extreme conditions that saw several players make trips to the Little Rock emergency room over the weekend.

“You’ve got to hydrate a lot and start preparing the week before,” Bennage said. “When you get out there, know your limits.

Know what you can and can’t do. Some points, you may want to make longer and others you’ll want to get over quicker. You’ve got to have a common sense about it.”

“It’s definitely an experience,” Bennage added.

“You want to go out there, work hard and outlast the other player, really. It’s easy to get tired. But, you’ve got to stay focused and pace yourself.”

In fact, the entire key to tennis, according to Benange, is being able to stay mentally focused. Not only to deal with enduring elements, but to overcome self-doubt which could easily discourage a young competitor.

“The mental game is something you’re going to always improve on,” Bennage said. “I think, my hardest opponent is myself because it’s very easy to get mad at yourself and when you get mad you can’t play well. So, you have to get past these mental blocks.”

“One of the most important things in tennis is to be focused,” Bennage added. “So, you definitely want to block everything out that’s going on and just be zoned in on the match.” Zoning out distractions becomes a huge part of the game, according to Bennage, when preparing to return serves which some players can cast at over 100 miles per hour.

The Arkansas Closed 16U Tournament runner-up says that mentally and physically preparing to handle a tennis ball rocketing toward you is a skill that he’s acquired over a lifetime on the court.

“You’ve got to stay calm and stand a long way back,” Bennage said. “It’s definitely something you’ve got to get used to.

It’s not something that’s going to come over night.” While Bennage would have loved to win the Arkansas Closed 16U Championship, he takes solace in knowing that he competed well against the best tennis players his age in Arkansas and sweated out every ounce of effort he had in the physically grueling weekend of matches.

“I couldn’t wait to get in my bed,” Bennage said.

Bennage, now in his fourth year of playing tennis competitively, returns to the court next weekend, playing in a local tournament at the Racket Club in Memphis between August 4th and 6th.

By Collins Peeples