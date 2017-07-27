Good Summer Time Fishing

Times Outdoors Columnist July has never been known as a great time to catch fish in the Delta. Fishing my be good in the hill country with lakes and rivers like the Red River and other cold water fishing places, but not around here. This last week, I found the exception, a place I have fished for many years and it was a lot of fun.

Noah Brawley, who lives on Horseshoe Lake, and I went down to the Snow Lake area and fished in the White River Refuge on East Moon Lake. We both have camps on Stimson Lake next to the refuge and it’s about a 30 minute drive to the boat launch.

I have fished East Moon for many years but not in the hot summer. The White River has just fallen out of many of it’s lakes and the fishing is good. The first afternoon it took awhile to figure out where the fish were and about dark we started catching fish. The next morning we were on the lake at 5:30 a.m. and the fish were waiting for us. Using crickets, we caught and kept 47 very nice redbellied river bream along with 25 or 30 small fish we did not keep. Noah was running the trolling motor and we found several small bream beds of 5 or 6 fish and then we hit the “honey hole” and kept 23 big black bream out of it. The fishing was so good and fast that we left the ice box open to throw the fish in without wasting time opening the lid! While I was breaming, Noah caught 10 bass on top water baits, the best two were a 5 pounder and a 6 pounder. About 10 a.m. the fish quit biting and it had become too hot to enjoy the lake, so it was back to camp, pack up, and come home. We had friends that wanted the fish and we did not have to clean them. That is always the worst part of the trip, even using electric fillet knives.

Six of us have had the 101 Hunting Club at Snow Lake since 1968 and it has many years of good memories. The original camp was just an old deserted farm house with no running water and holes in the tin roof. The new camp has all the comforts of home with A/C, two bathrooms, four bed rooms, and a large den with a fire place that is the center of the camp. We do not have TV and we enjoy each other’s company, telling old hunting and fishing stories. In the winter when the fire is going and all the “boys” are in camp and the hunting is good, “It just don’t get any better than this.”

On the way to camp we stopped in Marianna and got bait at JMT Bait Shop that is owned by James Guynes who recently bought the shop from the previous owner. The original store was opened in 1997 and James has just remolded it. He sells crickets, worms, minnows, and has a nice selection of jigs, hooks, and fishing equipment. The store is on the way to Bear Creek Lake and is open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The report is that the bream are biting at Bear Creek.

Congratulations to Josh Hall for being called to become the senior pastor at First Baptist Church in West Memphis. Josh has a little boy named Bo and I can not wait to mount his first fish. As you know, Papa Duck loves to mount the kid’s first trophies at Lakeside Taxidermy. Being on the water and in the woods with the kids creates memories that last forever and become more valuable over the years. Remember, every time you don’t go, that trip never comes back.

By John Criner