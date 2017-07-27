H«©§(C(0)IPE HOROSCOPE

For Friday, July 28, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Almost certainly, someone close to you will surprise you today. (You won't see it coming.) Perhaps someone wants more freedom in the relationship?

Your work routine will be interrupted by computer crashes, power outages, staff shortages, canceled meetings – you name it. Allow extra time so that you have wiggle room to cope with this.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) This is an accident-prone day for your kids, so be extra vigilant. Similarly, social occasions may be canceled or changed. Sporting events will have surprises.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Small appliances might break down at home today, or something unusual could occur. Stock the fridge so that you are prepared. Food always soothes people. (Ain't that the truth?)

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) This is a mildly accident-prone day for you, so pay attention to everything you say and do. Something unusual connected with siblings and relatives might occur.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Keep an eye on your money and cash flow today, because something unexpected might happen. You might find money, or you might lose money. Guard your possessions so as to prevent loss or theft.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) This is an excitable day, which is why you feel impulsive. Detours and surprising events might unfold one after the other. Stay light on your feet!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You feel restless today. This makes sense, because situations around you are unpredictable. Keep your eyes open, for your own good.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You might meet a real character today. Alternatively, someone you know might say or do something that amazes you. At least it's not a boring day. Expect the unexpected.

Relationships with authority figures – bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police – will have a few surprises in store for you today. Just be ready for this in case you have to do some damage control.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Travel plans will be changed, interrupted or delayed today. Likewise, school schedules also might change. Be ready for this. Be careful if discussing controversial subjects just in case someone overreacts. (Oops.)

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Doublecheck details regarding inheritances, shared property, taxes, debt and banking. Make sure you know what's happening, because something unexpected could affect these areas.

BORN TODAY: You are charming and optimistic. You are productive because you are hard-working and persevering. Because you are in the beginning of a new nine-year cycle, this is the year to clarify your goals and begin to act on them. Hard work may be necessary in order to get a new venture moving. Fortunately, you feel physically strong this year. This is a powerful year; use it to its full advantage.

