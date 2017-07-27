My New Phone

When he wrote “Brave New World,” the English writer, Aldous Huxley, was making fun of both himself and the subject he was presenting for his readers.

For there was ab-so-lute-ly NOTHING brave about the abolition of freedom and the rise of dictatorship on display in his novel. He was, instead, making a mockery of those who think that the future of mankind might or even would be brave.

There is no reason to especially entertain that thought.

Instead, it might be a real horror show.

Like the new phone I have. It's a modern marvel.

Which is to say that it is supposed to represent the best of technology, but that it's a torture chamber for oldsters like me.

Especially since I've been toting a flip phone for the last ten years.

That's right… a flip phone. Go ahead and laugh.

It isn't like I couldn't figure out the newer ones. It's just that I didn't care to. After all, I have a computer at home; why would I want to carry around one on my hip, I thought?

Yet, here we are… so to speak.

As the English say.

Anywho, when I signed up for service on this new device, at the end of the conversation, the tekkie on the other end asked me, “Is there anything else I can help you with?” I shot back without hesitation, “Yeah, you can teach me how to use this thing.”

She just laughed.

Hearing her guffaw at me on the other end of the line, I blurted, “Never mind. I'll just ask a ten-year old how to work it.”

She laughed again.

But I know kids have the knack of these things. I know because there used to be a little girl living next door who would snatch her phone up and make it do the hokey-pokey, spin in the air, and fly around like a magic carpet.

Like that… almost.

I dunno. Is it just ME?

Was I supposed to come out of my mother's womb JUST KNOWING how to use the latest cell phone? Was I hiding behind a door, or was I out of town when the Cell Phone Fairy came to town and taught everyone in the known universe EXCEPT ME, how to use these contraptions with their innumerable apps and buttons and swipe-screens – both sideways and upand- down – and just know by some strange absorption of knowledge by osmosis (through the skin perhaps) or by mental telepathy, or inauguration into The Secret Society of Cell Phone Worshippers by a guarded and mysterious rite of coded nods and veiled signs with super-cipher messages among the members, and handshakes of enigmatic origins how to manipulate these darn things?

I suppose.

Whew! I feel better now. I just needed to vent a little.

So, then, I happened to go to a store that peddled these modern marvels and found out they teach classes on using them.

Who knew?

Hey, Mid-South Community College-via Arkansas State University. Here's a clue: Offer a noncredit class on these devices for folks – at least through some extension thingy or other for no charge.

Now, THAT'S a community service.

And folks like me will thank you. After all, we don't all have time to pull up our roots – lock, stock and barrel – and go traipsing off to Memphis-risking life and limb by crossing over those two evil bridges spanning the Mississippi Mud, every time we want to learn how to dial out on one of these contraptions, or answer one when it's ringing out in the middle of church services, blaring out a music signal that goes, “We are the Champions, my friend,” by the group Queen, just as the pastor is getting ready for an altar call.

That's just embarrassing.

Like the other day.

I was trying to figure out how to answer my phone when it began to ring in my hand.

I touched the screen.

No go Then I swiped the screen.

No go, number two.

So I shook the screen, teeth gritted.

Same results.

Then the thing stopped ringing, but vibrated in my hand.

I considered that it might be the internal battery overheating and that it might explode and rip my fingers off, like I'd seen devices do on the nightly news reports, so I clenched up.

Then I saw the number 1 in red, show beside the phone icon on my home screen. I relaxed. Maybe I wasn't going to die… at least, not right then.

Maybe it was only a phone call, I thought?

Luckily, I DID know how to tap the phone icon and consulted the log and found out who it was that had just called.

I called them back.

They told me how to answer the phone by tapping the phone icon AND swiping the screen at the same time.

“I know that,” I lied to them. “I was just too busy to answer.”

“Uh-huh,” the person replied on the other end, unconvinced.

And so it goes.

I tell you, if this phone keeps making me lie to folks and causes me to lose my religion, I'm going to chuck it!

To paraphrase scripture: “If thy cell phone offend thee, chuck it out: it is better for thee to enter into the Kingdom of God with no cell phone, than having a cell phone and to be cast into hell fire.”

Amen.

Anyway, that's my story… and I'm sticking to it!

By Robert L. Hall