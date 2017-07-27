Northeast Arkansas Fishing Report

www.agfc.com Lake Poinsett Ome Coleman at Lake Poinsett State Park wonders, “Who wants to be out in this heat? Some do. They are the fishermen!” Ome says bait sales are slower here at Lake Poinsett this week. The AGFC began to drain the lake last week. There is no limit on anything you catch. Minnows, worms, crickets and goldfish are all being bought. You can expect a fish dinner tonight.

***

Crown Lake

Boxhound Marina said the water is clear and at a normal level. Bream are good on worms and crickets. Bass are biting very late in the evening, and reports are fair. Catfishing is excellent on liver and nightcrawlers. No reports on crappie.

***

Spring River

Mark Crawford with springriverfliesandguides.co m said water levels are running at 409 cfs and water clarity has been clear. The river is looking great. It has been hot out, but the river is cold and the fish are friendly. We have a new fly called Diablo that has been really hot with the clear water. Y2Ks and bead-head nymphs are coming in second. Hot pink Trout Magnets and silver spinners have been hot for spin fishers.

John Berry of Berry Brothers Guide Service in Cotter said the Spring River is fishing better. The hot flies have been olive Woolly Buggers with a bit of flash, cerise and hot pink San Juan worms and Y2Ks.

***

White River

riangle Sports said the weather was too hot for anglers, and it had no reports. Last week, Triangle said the fishing was mostly slow with clear water and at a normal level. Bream were fair on worms and crickets. Bass were fair on spinnerbaits and crankbaits.

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission