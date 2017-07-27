Sports Briefs

• Crittenden County PRCA Rodeo — Presented by Esperanza Bonanza, Friday, July 28 – Saturday, July 29, beginning at 7 p.m. both nights, at the Marion Sports Complex, 3820 Complex Rd., in Marion. $15 at the gate, $10 in advance (at the Marion Chamber Office), 5-andunder free. For mor information, contact Joanie Taylor at (901) 484-7752.

***

Football and Cheerleading sign-ups. Age groups: 4-6 Flag, 6-7 Tackle, 8-9 Tackle and 1012 Tackle. Cheerleading 412 years old. Sign up in person Saturday, July 29 and Saturday, Aug 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Burnetti Football Field or online at marionyouthsports. siplay.com.

***

• 4th Annual Ball & Chain Softball Tournament — Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Marion Rose Softball Complex in West Memphis. Men and Co-Ed Tourneys, 3-game guarantee, $175 entry fee, USSSA rules, First Place trophies. For more information, contact Fallon Caster at (870) 636-3347.

***

• J.W. Rich Girls Club Summer Program — All summer long, through Friday, Aug. 4. Mon., Tues., Thur., Fri., from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wed. from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: Membership dues (if not already paid) are $60. $350 for the whole summer, or a $10 daily rate. Activities include: arts & crafts, tie-dye, animal show, movies, kickball, volleyball, and basketball. Fridays are Pizza Day. $3 per child if they want pizza. ***

• Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club —

Football, Cheerleading and Fall soccer. Sign up before August 1 and get a discount on Fee.

Age groups Flag 4-6, Pee Wee Tackle 6-8, Little League Tackle 9-12 . Cheerleading age 4-8 and 9-12. Soccer age groups 412.

***

• Fall Volleyball Sign-Ups — J.W. Rich Girls Club Fall Volleyball Signups have started. Ages 8 to 18. Sports fee is $60. If your membership is due or you are a new member, the dues are $60. Don’t miss out! The club is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wednesday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the summer. For more information, call (870) 732-5500, or visit the J.W. Rich Girls Club o Facebook.

***

• L.R. Jackson Girls Club, Inc. Summer Enrichment Camp —

Registration underway now! June 5 through Aug. 4. 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Low, low rates. Trips, arts & crafts, sports, Girl Scouts, Splash Day, and much more. Boys & Girls ages 4-and-up. For more information call 901-3180291.

***

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays @ 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at 870735-5900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.co m, Sara Fenter sfenter@fenterpt.com, or Jerry Fenter – jfenter@fenerpt. com.

***

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic – at Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip hop. $10. To register, contact us a t info@mystudiogray.com, or call 901-303-6221.

Marion Youth Sports Association —