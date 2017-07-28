Cordell takes on new role as Blue Devils golf coach

West Memphis High School baseball head coach Gary Cordell continues his love of coaching taking on a second head coaching role, this one as Blue Devils golf head coach

West Memphis Blue Devil baseball head coach Gary Cordell is adding another title to his resume, Blue Devils Golf head coach.

Though the 64-year-old Cordell is technically retired, the Blue Devils baseball and golf coach is filling up his schedule with his passion for sports and doing his best to remain active, saying that it drives him crazy to remain stagnant.

“It gives me something to do,” Cordell said. “I’m retired. It gives me something to do during the fall.

I don’t want to sit around.

I’m too active to sit around. I like to stay busy.”

Cordell has been roaming the golf course since his high school days but says he didn’t really develop a passion for golf until he was 30. In the three decades since then, Cordell has earned several recognition’s on the links, including winning eight club championships, six as a member of Meadowbrook Country Club and another two at the Greens in Marion as well as earning victories in two Arkansas Golf Association tournaments.

Cordell says that part of his reasoning behind accepting the position as West Memphis High School golf head coach was that he wanted whoever was in charge of molding the next generation of Blue Devil golfers to have a passion for match play.

“They didn’t have a golf coach and you don’t want to just have somebody take it who doesn’t have a passion for it,” Cordell said.

“I just enjoy golf. I like helping kids and seeing them start at one level and watching them finish up at another level. I just think that with the competitiveness I’ve got, I think I can help these kids work hard and become a better golf team, hopefully.”

The two-sport Blue Devils head coach says he will begin his tenure with the golf team by focusing on the fundamentals, such as chipping, putting and working on saving as many strokes as his team can throughout the course of a match. Cordell also stresses the importance of managing the game while playing against the golf course as opposed to opposing players.

“We’ll teach them how to manage the game,” Cordell said. “That’s what a lot of young kids do, they don’t know how to manage the game. If you’re in trouble, instead of trying to hit a miraculous shot, just hit the ball back out in play.

Instead of trying to make a par, just take a bogie and move on.”

“Myself, personally, I don’t play the people I’m playing with, I play the golf course,” Cordell said.

“I don’t worry about what somebody else shots. I can’t control what somebody else does. I can control what I do. So, I’m going to play to what my strength is.”

While Cordell is passionate about golf and enjoys the game, he admits it takes a backseat to his first love, baseball. However, the two games are not too different in their physical and mental respects, according to Cordell.

“Baseball is really my first love,” Cordell said.

“And, the golf swing is kind of like a baseball swing. It’s not the same but it’s got the same mechanics to it, just at a different angle.”

“It’s kind of like baseball, the mental part of it,” Cordell added. “You think before you just go up there and take a swing at it.

You’ve got to think your shot out. There’s more to golf than just going up there and hitting it. You’ve got to think your way around the golf course.”

Cordell met with his group of Blue Devil golfers for the first time yesterday.

By Collins Peeples