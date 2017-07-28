Keeping God in the community

Blessing Thru Faith Blessed thru our Faith to our great father, brothers, sons, uncles, grandson and cousins.

Will you please stop in think how great God is to have made you to live in a time where he has given you all you need to be great.

Brothers you have all you need inside of your head to help change anything.

Please know that Isaiah 54:17 is with you and will Look up in live by Philippians 4:8, 9, 13 & 19. Brothers old and young please consider how we talk and wear your pants.

Young brothers expensive tennis shoes do not make you think.

You are important to the community and the Kingdom of God. You are my keep please do a better job.

I love you and there’s nothing you can do about it.

Pastor L. B. Hodges

guide you and other brother to help change younger brothers from killing, stealing and robbing.

By Pastor Lillian Hodges