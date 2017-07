Marriage Licenses

July 19 David P. Shepperd, 44, and Tracy L. James, 49, both of Marked Tree Zachary D. Button, 32, and Mallory L. Manning, 30, both of Marion July 20 Illyan O. Salas, 34, and Sharon G. Acosta, 26, both of Cordova, Tennessee July 21 Marcial Ramirez, 39, and Lucia S. Perez, 39, both of Memphis Antonio Tello, 58, and Maria M. Cortreros, 49, both of Memphis Julio C. Gonzalez, 28, and Hazel Canales, 24, both of Olive Branch, Mississippi Hugo G. Guzman, 23, and Alondra R. Alvarado, 18, both of Memphis Everis Jacas, 35, and Loreto N. Cuevas, 32, both of Memphis Randy Alexander, 34, and Sandra D. Miller, 45, both of West Memphis July 24 Yonder Ordonez, 23, and Maribel Perez, 21, both of Memphis Dejuan L. Taylor, 26, and Telissa M. Dickerson, 27, both of West Memphis William E. Brown, 21, and Denise N. Leachman, 35, both of Hernando, Mississippi July 25 Kevin S. Eckert, 39, and Lisa L. Paschal, 44, both of Southaven, Mississippi Dennis D. Carter, 20, and Allie M. Hannah, 19, both of Marked Tree, Arkansas Ricardo Alverez, 31, and Nayeli Yasbet, 25, both of Memphis

Divorce Petitions

June 31 Christy Elaine Rodriquez vs. Phillip Rodriquez Santiago July 19 Randy Lee Lancaster vs. Clancy Nix Lancaster July 21 Lacey Braddy vs. Anthony L. Braddy July 25 Anna Beth England vs. David Aaron England Tracie Meshell Newsom vs. Dwaine Cornelius Newsom

Marion Police Reports 07/10/17 – 07/17/17

07-10-17 – 6:47am – Hino Request for Arrest 07-10-17 – 12:37pm Highway 77 – General Information 07-10-17 – 8:40am – 36 Lynn Cove – General Information 07-10-17 – 4:30pm – 227 Blair – General Information 07-11-17 – 2:00am – 403 Birdie #2 – Aggravated Assault 07-11-17 – 1:30pm L.H.Polk – Violation of a Protection Order 07-12-17 – 1:40am – 413 Birdie – Aggravated Assault 07-12-17 – 8:30am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT – Failure to Appear 07-12-17 – 12:28pm – 531 E. Par #4 – Theft of Property 07-12-17 – 4:34pm – 70 Willow – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 07-12-17 – 8:00am – 14 Military Road – Warrant Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 07-12-17 – 8:00am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT – Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 07-12-17 – 8:00am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT – Probation Violation 07-12-17 – 7:25pm – 104 Cypress – Runaway 07-12-17 – 8:35am – 413 Birdie #8 – Harassment 07-12-17 – 10:30pm – 1105 S. Brinkley Loop #5 Harassment 07-13-17 – 3:00pm – 456 S. Dogwood Cove – General Information 07-13-17 – 12:27am – 1180 L.H.Polk – Harassment / Criminal Trespass 07-13-17 – 12:56am – 1180 L.H.Polk – General Information 07-13-17 – 7:00am – 120 S. Block – Violation of Arkansas Hot Check Law 07-13-17 – 9:40am – 605 Clinton – Criminal Impersonation 07-13-17 – 11:30am Geelan – Disorderly Conduct / ORD 107 / No Proof Liability Insurance 07-13-17 – 11:00am – 14 Willow – Persons in Disagreement 07-13-17 – 10:00am – 904 Neil Sain Loop – Theft of Property 07-13-17 – 3:07pm – 96 Judge Smith – Persons in Disagreement 07-13-17 – 2:00pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT – Failure to Appear 07-13-17 – 5:30pm – 323 Southwind – Persons in Disagreement 07-13-17 – 9:15pm – 3440 I55 – Drunk, Insane, and/or Disorderly 07-14-17 – 1:05am – 801 Carter – Request for Arrest 07-14-17 – 3:10am L.H.Polk – Persons in Disagreement 07-14-17 – 7:50am – 1103 Lauren Lane #4 – Theft of Vehicle 07-14-17 – 8:29am – 152 Barton Cove – General Information 07-14-17 – 10:48am – 505 Par – Theft of Property 07-14-17 – 11:09am – 507 Par #2 – Theft of Property 07-14-17 – 8:00am – 2787 Highway 77 #2 – General Information 07-14-17 – 5:00pm – 110 Sherwood Cove – Theft of Property 07-14-17 – 5:40pm – 104 Cypress – Persons in Disagreement 07-14-17 – 6:30pm – 3148 I55 – Battery 07-14-17 – 5:00pm – 810 Canal – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 07-15-17 – 12:52am – 602 White Oak – General Information 07-15-17 – 4:30am – Hino Speeding / Suspended Driver License / DWI 3 / Refusal to Submit 07-15-17 – 10:08am – 333 Southwind – Endangering the Welfare of a Minor 07-15-17 – 12:00am – 238 Cabriolet – Theft of Property 07-15-17 – 8:40pm – 1105 S. Brinkley Loop #5 – Request for Arrest 07-15-17 – 10:00pm – 107 E. Military Road – Domestic Battery 07-15-17 – 9:55pm – 627 N. Delta – Criminal Mischief 07-16-17 – 8:40pm – 1105 S. Brinkley Loop #5 – Criminal Mischief 07-16-17 – 4:37am – 51 Surry Trace – Left of Center / Suspended Driver License 07-16-17 – 7:03am – Hino Speeding / Suspended Driver License 07-16-17 – 5:32pm – 129 Cottonwood Cove – Criminal Mischief 07-16-17 – 7:00pm – 98 Cottonwood Cove – Breaking and Entering 07-16-17 – 8:49pm – 531 Par #8 – Found Property

West Memphis Police Reports 7/10/17 – 7/17/17

7/10/17 10:15 AM 1700 E Barton Ave. GENERAL INFORMATION 7/10/17 12:35 PM 512 Burns ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 7/10/17 2:58 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 7/10/17 2:59 AM 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE 7/10/17 3:52 AM 26th/Thompson Robbery 7/10/17 4:02 AM 3400 Service Loop FORGERY 7/10/17 6:19 AM 4361 E Broadway AVE POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 7/10/17 8:17 AM 325 S 16Th St. LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 7/11/17 12:37 PM 606 E Broadway AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 7/10/17 10:05 AM 100 Court St. SATISFY COMMITMENT 7/10/17 11:43 AM 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 7/10/17 11:55 AM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 7/10/17 1:51 PM 2418 E Broadway AVE BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 7/10/17 1:54 PM 300 S Avalon ST DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 7/10/17 3:27 PM 900 N Redding ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 7/10/17 5:57 PM Interstate 40 Exit Ramp LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 7/10/17 6:51 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD FLEEING 7/10/17 9:50 PM 801 E Barton AVE KIDNAPPING 7/10/17 10:15 PM 714 Ingram BLVD Robbery Aggravated 7/10/17 11:04 PM 1105 Park DR DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 7/11/17 12:48 AM Ingram Boulevard / East Thompson Street Driving on Suspended Drivers License for DWI 7/11/17 4:44 PM 1711 N Missouri THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/11/17 12:35 PM Thompson / North 26th Robbery 7/11/17 4:02 PM 500 W Broadway AVE 13 FORGERY 7/11/17 5:35 PM 3900 Petro RD A THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/11/17 8:28 PM 513 N 14Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 7/11/17 10:41 PM 484 N 27Th ST TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 7/12/17 11:00 AM 429 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/12/17 12:03 PM 115 S 20Th ST 109 DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 7/12/17 3:01 PM 2204 Jackson Heights ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 7/12/17 3:25 PM 413 W Tyler CV HARASSING COMMUNICATIONS / TELEPHONE, TELEGRAPH, MAIL, OR ANY WRITTEN FORM 7/12/17 3:30 PM 1100 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE 7/12/17 4:41 PM 905 N 7Th ST BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 7/12/17 4:46 PM 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 FROM VEHICLE 7/12/17 5:16 PM South 19th Street/East Madison Avenue HANDGUNS – POSSESSION BY MINOR OR POSSESSION ON SCHOOL PROPERTY 7/12/17 5:31 PM 2402 Goodwin AVE 307D BATTERY – 2ND DEGREE / INJURES PERSONS OVER 60 YOA AND 12 YOAAND YOUNGER 7/12/17 5:44 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE 7/12/17 10:20 PM 700 S Avalon ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 7/13/17 12:32 AM 411 N 9Th St. CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OVER $1000 BUT $5,000 OR LESS 7/13/17 1:06 AM South Avalon/Vanderbilt DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 7/13/17 1:25 AM Broadway/ Avalon POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 7/13/17 2:09 AM 300 S Avalon St. NO DRIVER'S LICENSE 7/13/17 3:11 AM North Avalon/ West Broadway CARRYING A WEAPON 7/13/17 8:40 AM 3401 Service Loop CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OVER $1000 BUT $5,000 OR LESS 7/13/17 1:52 PM 301 Rainy Pass RD COMMUNICATING A FALSE ALARM / CAUSE ACTION BY AN OFFICIAL OR AGENCY 7/13/17 2:17 PM East Barton/Burns BATTERY 2ND DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY WITH A WEA 7/13/17 2:28 PM 304 N 35Th ST HARASSING COMMUNICATIONS / TELEPHONE REPEATEDLY, OR CAUSE TO RING REPEATED 7/13/17 2:35 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 7/13/17 5:26 PM 508 Oxford ST POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CERTAIN PERSONS 7/13/17 5:38 PM 508 Oxford ST CRUELTY TO ANIMALS 7/13/17 7:33 PM 500 Auburn AVE CARRYING A WEAPON 7/13/17 8:11 PM 410 S Avalon ST MISSING PERSON 7/14/17 1:19 AM West Harrison/Rhodes DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 7/14/17 1:32 AM 2950 E Jackson AVE 111 FALSE IMPRISONMENT – 2ND DEGREE / INTERFERES WITH ANOTHER PERSONS LIBERTY 7/14/17 2:17 AM West Harrison/ Rhodes OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / REFUSES TO PROVIDE INFORMATION FOR A 7/14/17 6:36 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 7/14/17 8:36 AM 606 E Broadway AVE THEFT OF PROPERTY – LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 7/14/17 8:55 AM 3400 Service Loop RD THEFT GREATER THAN $5,000 BUT LESS THAN $25,000 FROM VEHICLE 7/14/17 9:37 AM 101 E Broadway ST VIOLATION OF THE ARKANSAS HOT CHECK LAW 7/14/17 11:01 AM 1550 Ingram THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 7/14/17 1:05 PM 413 S Avalon AVE 5 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/14/17 1:59 PM W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/14/17 3:09 PM 114 E Broadway AVE THEFT OF PROPERTY – LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 7/14/17 4:09 PM 346 W Broadway AVE THEFT OF P R O P E R T Y CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 7/14/17 5:40 PM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 7/14/17 6:08 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 7/14/17 6:18 PM 900 N College BLVD FAILURE TO APPEAR 7/15/17 2:32 PM 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR LOITERING 7/14/17 7:18 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 7/14/17 7:59 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD LOITERING 7/14/17 8:30 PM 304 S 31St ST PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 7/15/17 2:27 PM 1300 Block Of Hickory CIR DISORDERLY CONDUCT 7/15/17 5:01 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/15/17 5:51 PM 798 W Service Rd. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/15/17 8:18 PM 2003 E Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 7/15/17 11:57 PM 630 S 13Th ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/16/17 12:39 AM Bettis Street / North 26th Street HARASSING COMMUNICATIONS / TELEPHONE, TELEGRAPH, MAIL, OR ANY WRITTEN FORM 7/16/17 1:13 AM 105 N Harrison VIOLATION OF THE ARKANSAS HOT CHECK LAW 7/16/17 1:20 AM 905 E Broadway AVE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 7/16/17 3:59 AM 835 S Woods MISSING PERSON 7/16/17 4:44 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD ACRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 7/16/17 8:33 AM Jackson / South 13th FAILURE TO APPEAR 7/16/17 11:22 AM 807 Balfour BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 7/16/17 1:10 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 7/16/17 1:42 PM 835 S Woods DISORDERLY CONDUCT 7/16/17 4:12 PM 810 W Walnut DR THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 7/16/17 6:48 PM 1414 E Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 7/17/17 1:06 AM 1700 Missouri ST FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY)