‘Mongoose’ Roberts brings fighting duo to Electric Cowboy

Dennis “ Mongoose” Roberts grew up in West Memphis and now returns to the Midsouth with a duo of fighters that will take the ring tonight at the Electric Cowboy

West Memphis native and former four-time World Kickboxing Champion Dennis “Mongoose” Roberts makes his return to the midsouth tonight, bringing with him several fighters who will take the ring at the Electric Cowboy in Memphis.

The 56-year-old Roberts, who now trains young boxers, kickboxers and mixed martial arts fighters through his company World Class Productions in Indiana, says he is excited for the opportunity to showcase his talented fighters in the area that he grew up in and started his own fighting career.

“I’m very pleased to be bringing some of my fighters from up this way to down there, to let my home town see them,” Roberts said.

Accompanying Roberts on the trip from Indiana will be Muay Thai fighter Jaylon Gibson (8-1 overall) and Lorenzo Trevino (4-1 overall) who will be making his MMA fighting debut. Also making the journey to the Midsouth is Robert’s top female fighter Julia McCoy, though McCoy will not be fighting in Memphis due to a knee injury.

Roberts, who takes his fighters to participate in different events around the country, says that by coming to fight in Memphis, he is giving back to the area that gave him so much early in his career.

“I was treated very well in my upcoming career,” Roberts said. “I got the opportunity to travel the world and the opportunity to meet some great people. It means a lot to me to be able to come back to West Memphis.”

While learning to fight can bring with it exciting opportunities like the ones Roberts has been fortunate enough to experience, the sport also helps young men and women develop important characteristics that serve them in daily life, according to Roberts.

“The discipline part, the integrity, the self-perseverance, confidence, it builds a character in a person, not just as far as being a fighter,” Roberts said. “It’s the disciplinary part of it. Not only doing it in the ring, but you carry out of the ring the discipline part.”

Roberts hopes that the support he received early in his career from the Crittenden County community will transfer over to his current fighters and to see many familiar faces tonight.

“I look forward to seeing some of my friends, classmates, business associates and family members because I know they’ll all support us.”

The doors to the Electric Cowboy, located at 6160 Macon Road in Memphis, open up at 6:00 p.m. tonight with the fights slated to begin at 7:00 p.m. General admission tickets are 25 dollars, while cageside seats cost 50 and a table runs 225 per group.

Tickets can be purchased at the door of the Electric Cowboy or by contacting Roberts at 901-644-4863.

By Collins Peeples