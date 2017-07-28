M(Q)MO§C(Q)IPE

A familiar face in the hardware place

Ace just got even more helpful with former Garrett Hardware man on board

“Ace is the Place” — The familiar jingle has been around since football giant John Madden first pitched it in the ‘80s — “with the helpful hardware man.”

And now, that man is Glenn Lewis, a fixture from his family’s now closed but fondly remembered Garrett Hardware. His mom was a Garrett and Glenn worked at the store famous for the cats that haunted the hardware, scattered organization of the stock, and the friendliest service around.

Now the fixture has moved. Glenn Lewis is newest face of the new friendly helpful hardware place on Highway 77 in West Memphis.

Curtis Lumber and Ace Hardware just got more helpful according to store owner B.J. Curtis, who explained why he hired Glenn.

“He has years of experience helping customers and giving them what the want,” said Curtis. “He has a great reputation around here. We employ a lot of locals here and we wanted the local touch with someone who had been in the trenches helping customers on a day to day basis.”

Garrett was still open when the two met.

“He came to our grand opening and made a huge impression on me,” said Curtis. “We talked for 30 minutes.”

“I came to introduce myself as a friendly competitor,” said Glenn Lewis. “I could send people in and if he didn’t have it he could send people to me. We had a pipe threading machine that was a benefit to B.J.”

Garrett had the stuff we don’t stock,” said Curtis.

“So I hated to see Garrett go.”

Customers always knew they could go to Garrett and get just one screw and hearing “don’t worry about it, we’ll catch you next time.” Do such courtesies still exist?

“Absolutely,” said Curtis.

“I do it everyday and so does Glenn. If I give them those screws they are probably going to come back when they have a bigger project than four or five screws.”

Hiring from the Garrett clan may have been a shrewd move for Curtis.

“Glenn not only knows other business owners, he knows what they buy,” said Curtis. Being helpful includes some problem solving for customers trying new projects.

Glenn Lewis puts in place a familiar face at the new Ace. He works Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and provides the same personable service for which Garrett’s was renowned. His hardware experience helps solve repair problems and make the best of improvement projects.

“We really appreciate your business,” said Glenn. “But if you come in Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, don’t get in a rush. I really enjoy seeing familiar faces, talking, and reconnecting while making business connections here. Every day, people who I know come in here. I’ve had two already this morning and one with an account set up.”

What was the hiring process like for the man they moved to Ace from his family’s place. Glenn Lewis wanted part-time.

“I told them in my interview, I didn’t want to work full-time, or open or close,” said Glenn.

“After as short retirement I think my wife had enough of it and started calling up here to see if she could get me out of the house,” said Glenn with a wink.

Glenn Lewis sold lumber to the Ace corporation in the ‘80s. As for that famous NFL Hall of Fame broadcaster and Raiders Football coach that coined the famous slogan?

“I had a good relationship with Ace back to then,” said Glenn. “And I’ve met John Madden three or four times.”

By John Rech