Sports Briefs

• Crittenden County PRCA Rodeo — Presented by Esperanza Bonanza, Friday, July 28 – Saturday, July 29, beginning at 7 p.m. both nights, at the Marion Sports Complex, 3820 Complex Rd., in Marion. $15 at the gate, $10 in advance (at the Marion Chamber Office), 5-and-under free. For mor information, contact Joanie Taylor at (901) 484-7752.

Football and Cheerleading sign-ups. Age groups: 4-6 Flag, 6-7 Tackle, 8-9 Tackle and 10-12 Tackle. Cheerleading 4-12 years old. Sign up in person Saturday, July 29 and Saturday, Aug 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Burnetti Football Field or online at marionyouthsports.siplay.com .

• 4th Annual Ball & Chain Softball Tournament —

Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Marion Rose Softball Complex in West Memphis. Men and Co-Ed Tourneys, 3game guarantee, $175 entry fee, USSSA rules, First Place trophies. For more information, contact Fallon Caster at (870) 636-3347.

• J.W. Rich Girls Club Summer Program — All summer long, through Friday, Aug. 4. Mon., Tues., Thur., Fri., from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wed. from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: Membership dues (if not already paid) are $60. $350 for the whole summer, or a $10 daily rate. Activities include: arts & crafts, tie-dye, animal show, movies, kickball, volleyball, and basketball. Fridays are Pizza Day. $3 per child if they want pizza.

