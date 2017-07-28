You and I

By Clayton Adams Have you ever listened to the songs of the Swedish group ABBA? Recently, I was listening to their song Happy New Year and suddenly realized this wasn't a song of celebration it was a song of rending, it foretold the end of ABBA.

ABBA rose swiftly to the top of stardom in the seventies after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974. Each of the individual members of ABBA had a career prior to combining to form ABBA but none reached the heights of success they did as a group.

It occurred to me that this song reflects very biblical subjects; although, I am sure this was unintentional. The song tells of the human condition, the yearning for something more than pleasure, the empty feeling one has when the “party” of life is over and how our hopes and dreams are powerful motivators in our lives.

The first verse; “No more champagne. And the fireworks are through. Here we are, me and you.

Feeling lost and feeling blue, It's the end of the party. And the morning seems so grey. So unlike yesterday. Now's the time for us to say.”

We pursue all things perceived to bring happiness and contentment but in the end what we find is those perceptions, those false illusions only produce the feelings of being lost and feeling blue. The Bible states; “I know there is nothing better for them than to rejoice and to do good in one's lifetime;” (Ecclesiastes 3:11) The second verse; “Sometimes I see how the brave new world arrives.

And I see how it thrives in the ashes of our lives. Oh yes, man is a fool. And he thinks he'll be okay.

Dragging on, feet of clay.

Never knowing he's astray Keeps on going anyway.”

The Bible states; “There is a way which seems right to a man, but its end is the way of death.” (Proverbs 14:12) Often I go one way in life and God is beckoning to me a different way, my feet of clay (meaning I am temporary and the world will keep on going even after my death).

The third verse; “Seems to me now that the dreams we had before are all dead, nothing more than confetti on the floor It's the end of a decade in another ten years time who can say what we'll find what lies waiting down the line in the end of eighty-nine.”

The milestones of our lives that motivate us to action soon become the ashes of life or at best fond memories and all for what? We celebrate high school graduation, a new job, a new role in life, but if we are not careful the things we celebrate soon becomes the confetti and will serve only to remind us of the dreams we once had but in the end what are we left with and what will become of us? The Bible states; “Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: when all has been heard, is: fear God and keep His commandments, because this applies to every person.

For God will bring every act to judgment, everything which is hidden, whether it is good or evil.”

(Ecclesiastes 12:13-14) Finally the chorus; “Happy New Year, Happy New Year. May we all have a visions now and then, of a world where every neighbor is a friend.

Happy New Year, Happy New Year. May we all have our hopes, our will to try. If we don't we might as well lay down and die, you and I.”

If the three verses tell of the condition of the human soul, than the chorus is at least hopeful, full of the expectations and desire for better days to come but alas the song ends with the truth that without hope or the will to try we “might as well lay down and die You and I.” The Bible states; “Vanity of vanities!

All is vanity.” (Ecclesiastes 1:2) Sadly, ABBA ended and the two couples who comprised ABBA divorced, once again retelling the story of having great expectations, high hopes, of becoming successful, having every possible thing and pleasure available to the human being but it wasn't and isn't enough to fill the inner most desire that God created and placed inside the human soul.

This supernaturally inspired desire cannot be filled with anything or anyone except with God, through His Son Jesus Christ, This is the Godspot. The God-spot is in every person.

Will your dreams and life end up as confetti on the floor? What are you filling the God-spot in your heart with?

Clayton Adams is pastor at Earle First Assembly of God.

