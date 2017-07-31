HOROSCOPE

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Travel plans look exciting today; you have big ideas about where you want to go! This suits you perfectly because, after all, Aries is the pioneer of the zodiac.

This is an excellent day to ask for a loan or mortgage, or to ask someone to return something that he or she borrowed from you. This is because today you can benefit from the wealth and resources of others.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) This is a lovely day to schmooze! Enjoy talking to partners, close friends and members of the general public. You'll enjoy being warm and open to others.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You'll find it easy to work with customers and co-workers on the job today, because people are helpful. Everyone is enthusiastic about getting the job done, which is good news for you.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) This is a pleasant, fun-filled day for your sign. Enjoy sporting events, movies, the theater and social diversions.

Romance and playful activities with children also will appeal to you. It's a fun day!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You will prefer staying out of the limelight today. In fact, home and family (especially a female relative) will be your top priority.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) This is a strong day for writers and people in sales and marketing,

because you have a way with words today. You want to enlighten someone about something.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Money is on your mind today! Keep track of your cash flow. If out shopping, keep your receipts because you might go overboard.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You're full of ambitious ideas today, which are exciting. It's in your nature to be future-oriented, always looking for adventure.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Solitude in beautiful surroundings will please you today. You want to stay quiet, and you have a warm feeling in your tummy about everything.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Group activities will go well today. Specifically, a female friend or a member of a group will encourage you to participate in something. Say 'yes!'

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You make a wonderful impression on bosses, parents and VIPs today, which is why this is a good day to make a suggestion. People will be impressed with what you have to say.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are sympathetic and sincere. You also are strong and magnetic! This is a wait-and-see time; a year when you will find yourself more in the background and in a stage of development. It is a time for cooperation and building relationships that will benefit you in the future. Because your success lies in interacting with other people – be friendly!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)