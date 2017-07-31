Ice cream: The key to summertime survival

I went to Walgreens today to pick up some photos. I sent my kid to camp with a disposable camera, so for the first time since college, I had to actually drop off film to be developed.

I hand-wrote my contact information on the film envelopes, tore off the retrieval tabs, and returned a week later. “I need to pick up photos for Wilson,” I said.

She thumbed through the W’s, accompanied by the always-worrisome, “Hmmmm.”

She moved to the computer and tapped a few keys. “You’re Stokes, right?” she said.

I rolled my eyes. “Not for sixteen years,” I responded.

“Oh, well, they have you in the system as ‘Stokes’.”

I pointed to the ink pen. “But I didn’t use the system. I wrote it out.”

“I know, but they changed it.” Sure enough, instead of simply correcting my account on the computer, someone had taken the ink pen, scratched out my actual surname, and corrected it to read “Stokes.”

And this is why I eat ice cream, people.

Assault: bad.

Ice cream: good!

Oh. My. Heavens. The kids go through the ice cream.

The ice cream truck targets our house like a con-man targets a sweet old lady. But y’all, I just can’t pay $4 for a scoop of ice cream shoved on a stick and then rolled in some chemicals that taste like strawberries would taste if they were synthetic.

So I buy similar treats at the grocery store.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s still a luxury at fifty cents a pop, but a more affordable luxury if the six kids limit themselves to one a day.

It’s too early and too summery to do the math, but that’s a lot of dough wrapped up in ice cream treats each month.

Yesterday, I told them to wait until our friends arrived just before dinner to enjoy their ice cream treat, so we could share with them.

It was like waiting for Christmas. The moaning, the grumbling, the constant questioning, “Can I have it now? How ‘bout now? Are they almost here?”

As soon as I released them, they rushed the freezer like a pack of wolves jumping a deer. I later caught two of my children sneaking another treat.

“Baby Girl!” I chided, “You can only have one! How many is that? Two? Three?”

She laughed and shoved the last bite into her mouth. “Four!” she giggled.

My poor son had the good sense to hide behind the open fridge door while eating his forbidden fruit. But his brother ratted him out. I’ve no concern that the kid is going to starve, and in fact, he will probably have bones like steel due to all the calcium he consumes in the form of ice cream.

And I can’t keep a preteen boy full. I mean, he’s a bottomless pit. He’d probably have to eat a whole bag of apples to feel as full as a cup of ice cream, but, well, it’s the principle of the thing. I said you can’t, so you can’t. You know?

Amusingly, my husband reported yesterday that he had to yell at one of his employees. (I rolled my eyes, because I feel like I yell at my “employees” all day long.) Curious, I inquired further.

“He took a smoke break without clocking out,” he said.

“The Marion Mom” By Dorothy Wilson Well, okay, that’s like stealing money.

“And he was trying to hide behind a column to get away with it.”

I roared! Motherhood isn’t really so different than careering.

I suppose, if I were picking, I’d rather my kid sneak off and eat ice cream than smoke. Nothing good comes from smoking, y’all. Emphysema, brittle bones, wrinkles, lung cancer.

Cancer: bad.

Ice cream: good.

There’s actually an app that keeps track of how much cash you save when you’re quitting. Think of all the money you can put toward ice cream.

We take Solomon’s advice seriously around here: “It is good for one to eat and to drink, and to enjoy the good of all his labour that he taketh under the sun.”

See? This is certainly Biblical admonition to enjoy ice cream in the summer.

I thought all kids loved summer due to the excessive playtime and freedom from school, but I was wrong.

“Mom, you know why I hate summer?” my youngest said recently. “Bees, wasps, and the sun.”

All good reasons.

Although, I must say, I am fond of sun.

My eyes are too sensitive to stay outside for long, so I wear these full-coverage, movie-star sunglasses with glare-reducing polarizing lenses.

Which, of course, leaves me with a permanent reverse-raccoon mask across my face.

May I insert here a public service announcement for skin care moisturizer that contains sunscreen?

It will not only prevent the cosmetic inconvenience of facial tan lines, but also wrinkles and melanoma.

Cancer: bad.

Sunscreen: good.

However, I recently read about a sharp rise in America’s deficiency of vitamin D. Guess how that vitamin is made?

Through sun exposure.

Why can’t we make the American Medical Association happy?

It’s like the two charts I recently saw at my doctor’s office: one providing the most ideal weight for my height, and one providing the minimum weight to reduce my risk for osteoporosis. Apparently, my maximum healthy weight was 145 lbs., but my minimum weight on the osteoporosis chart was 155 lbs.

Um, doctor guys? That’s mutually exclusive. I can’t do both. It’s physically impossible.

So, AMA, get it together. Stop giving us contradictory information.

For the record, I’m currently striving to stay well above the minimum weight to prevent osteoporosis.

Brittle bones: bad.

Ice cream: good.

I don’t think my kids will have to worry about osteoporosis, either. My preteen daughter just walked in here with a lunch she packed herself. She had a hamburger in one baggie, and chips in another.

The hamburger was assembled and held together by a pink ponytail holder.

It’s like Huey’s toothpick, just less appealing.

We teach ‘em right around here. Stokes or Wilson, or whatever, we are definitely obeying the word of the Lord.

Eat (ice cream and hamburgers), drink, and enjoy your work under the sun (as long as you’re wearing sunscreen).

Dorothy Wilson (née Stokes) lives in Marion with her husband Chris as they enjoy all the adventures their six children provide (and ice cream).