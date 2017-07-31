Marion Chamber of Commerce Calendar of Events
MABC Golf Tournament at Marion Golf & Athletic Club, 9 a.m.
“Education is the Key” Donor Day at Walmart Neighborhood Market in Marion, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday, August 24
MCOC Quarterly Luncheon at Marion Performing Arts Center, noon to 1 p.m.
Thursday, September 14
MCOC Annual Banquet at Southland Park, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 23
MUMC Hullabaloo, Marion United Methodist Church, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, October 7
MCOC Annual Health Fair at MPAC, 9 a.m. until noon.
Thursday, November 2
MCOC Quarterly Luncheon, time & place TBA.
Thursday, November 30
Marion Christmas on the Square, Courthouse Square, time TBA.
Thursday, December 7
Marion Christmas Parade, time TBA.
Visit the MCOC online calendar to view more events and to add your community event!
Saturday, August 12