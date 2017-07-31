Marion Chamber of Commerce Calendar of Events

MABC Golf Tournament at Marion Golf & Athletic Club, 9 a.m.

“Education is the Key” Donor Day at Walmart Neighborhood Market in Marion, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, August 24

MCOC Quarterly Luncheon at Marion Performing Arts Center, noon to 1 p.m.

Thursday, September 14

MCOC Annual Banquet at Southland Park, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 23

MUMC Hullabaloo, Marion United Methodist Church, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, October 7

MCOC Annual Health Fair at MPAC, 9 a.m. until noon.

Thursday, November 2

MCOC Quarterly Luncheon, time & place TBA.

Thursday, November 30

Marion Christmas on the Square, Courthouse Square, time TBA.

Thursday, December 7

Marion Christmas Parade, time TBA.

Saturday, August 12