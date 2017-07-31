Marion planning for a busy autumn

As the temperature rises and the humidity becomes unbearable, the Chamber is planning some cool events for the fall. Watch the Community Calendar at www.marionarchamber. org to keep up with the Chamber functions and other events around Marion and Crittenden County. To include your organization's event, simply complete the form on the website and return to the Chamber. It will get posted online and be reviewed to be included in the weekly newsletter.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, make plans to attend the Chamber Quarterly Luncheon starting at noon in the Marion Performing Arts Center on the MHS campus. Ms. Stacy Hurst, Director of the Department of Arkansas Heritage, will be the speaker. Tickets are $12 each so reserve your spot by Monday Aug. 21. The Annual Chamber Awards Banquet will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14, at Southland Park Gaming and Racing. This year’s speaker is Brian Welton, CEO-Baptist Hospital Crittenden County. Brian will give an update on the progress of the new hospital and the amenities that will be offered. Thank you to our early sponsors of the banquet — Willowbend at Marion, Southland Park Gaming and Racing, Fidelity National Bank and Steele Guiltner Tire and Automotive. Contact the Chamber to sponsor or purchase tickets for the banquet; tickets can also be purchased online through the Chamber website.

The Marion Health Fair will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. until noon at the Marion Performing Arts Center. The event will be free and open to the public. Pharmacists from the Walmart Neighborhood Market will be on hand to administer flu shots and other local health care providers will be in attendance. If you would like to exhibit at the fair, please contact the Chamber office.

Although it seems very far away, the Christmas season will be here soon. Christmas on the Square will be held on Thursday, Nov. 30, and the annual Christmas Parade is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 7. Registration forms to participate in the Christmas festivities will be posted on the Chamber website by Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Tracy Brick is the Marion Chamber of Commerce director of Member Services & Events.