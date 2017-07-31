Marion School District sets Open House dates

Parents, students can get a sneak peak at upcoming school year

www.msd3.org Marion Schools will be holding Open House events across the district in August ahead of the upcoming 2017-2018 school year.

Open Houses are set for the following schools at the following days and times: Avondale Elementary School — Monday, Aug. 7 Kindergarten: 5 to 6 p.m.

1st grade & ABC: 6 to 7 p.m. *** Marion Elementary School, Tuesday, Aug 8 2nd & 3rd Grade: 5 to 7 p.m. *** Marion Intermediate School, Thursday, Aug. 10 4th & 5th Grade: 5 to 7 p.m.

*** Marion Middle School, Thursday, Aug. 10 6th Grade: 5 to 6:15 p.m.

7th Grade: 6:30 to 7:45 p.m.

*** Marion Junior High School, August 8 8th & 9th Grade: 6 to 7 p.m.

*** Marion High School, August 10 10th, 11th & 12th Grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Registration begins for all grades Tuesday, Aug. 1. Classes begin Monday, Aug. 14 for all students.

