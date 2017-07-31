What’s going on around here?

So, the other night, my son, whose home for the summer from college and has nothing better to, was sitting alone in the living room at 1:30 in the morning watching “Downton Abbey” (don’t ask me why…

he’s kind of weird), when the dog starts barking out the window.

Now, the dog drives me nuts. If you follow the Marion Police Department’s Facebook page, he was quite the Internet celebrity a couple of months ago on there for his escapeartist skills. But anyway, he goes to barking, and as much as I complain about him to anyone who will listen (or in the case of my wife and daughter, anyone who won’t listen), you’re never going to sneak up on us at home. If someone steps into our yard, He. Will. Let. You. Know.

So, my son gets up (probably to kick the dog) and looks out the window, and oddly, the front driver’s side door of his Jeep is open and the inside light is on. I can assure you, this is not how he left it. Now, he does leave the Jeep unlocked. It’s an older model and the locks don’t work, but he keeps nothing of value in it, so it’s usually fine.

Usually.

Someone had obviously been in the Jeep. All of the other vehicles were locked, and therefore unmolested. My Dad once told me, “A lock will only stop a lazy thief.” And, well, I guess these were lazy thieves.

He said he saw a couple of guys walking out of the cove but they were too far away to really get a good look at them, and there wasn’t anything missing from the Jeep, but my wife insisted we call the police anyway.

They came quickly and took down our information, cruised around the neighborhood (not finding anything or anyone of note) and that was pretty much it. While I consider my neighborhood a pretty safe one (we live about a block from the Marion school “quad”), this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

Two years ago, again during the summer when my son was home from college, it was the same deal, only this time my old truck was also unlocked so it also got ransacked. Also this time, there were a few things taken, including a little bit of cash and, of all things, our vehicles’ owner’s manuals. Not my iPod, not my son’s GPS, not anything that would really be missed.

Except my notion that “It won’t happen to me.”

On that occasion, the police came and took fingerprints.

There had been a string of similar “break-ins” (I put it in quotes because they weren’t actually breaking in, only targeting unlocked vehicles), and yes, owner’s manuals were a hot item. Apparently you can sell them for a few bucks, so again, we’re not talking about an international crime syndicate — only lazy criminals.

So, I’ll admit this isn’t the town I grew up in anymore.

But it’s also time to admit the town I grew up in wasn’t the Mayberry some of us like to pretend it was. There has always been crime in Marion.

There’s crime everywhere, and running off to Collierville isn’t going to change that. But even 20 years ago, there was crime. Right before Christmas back in nineteen-ninety-something, some punks broke into my parents’ house (I say “broke into” but again, the door wasn’t locked). They stole all the presents right out from under the tree. To give you an idea of what we were dealing with, I believe the police were able to crack the case by following a trail of discarded wrapping paper all the way to the Marion Hotel.

Even as a kid, I’ve had to deal with theft. I had two bicycles stolen, including a very nice Schwinn that I won in a writing contest. But perhaps the most heinous of these crimes was the kid who stole a bunch of my “Star Wars” action figures (no, not dolls… action figures). We had a pretty good idea of who it was, so my Mom cleverly offered him a “reward” if he could “find” them for us. I think it cost about two bucks (which was a fairly substantial amount in 1982 money), but it really rubbed me the wrong way, even as a child, that we were paying to buy back my own property.

But anyway, I said all that to say this… Marion isn’t Mayberry, and really, it never was, but it the veneer is starting to wear thin in places.

There are neighborhoods I simply don’t feel comfortable driving through anymore. I don’t know that they’re inherently dangerous, but I see the weekly police reports in the paper and I know where the calls are coming from more frequently than others. I won’t let my 11-year-old daughter ride her bike across town to her Mamaw’s. I tell her it’s because Old Military Road is just too busy, but in reality, even though at that age, I was riding my bike down every street in town, I just don’t like the idea of her being out on her own outside of her neighborhood. I can tell myself that the odds of anything happening to her are very, very slim, but I couldn’t live with myself if something did happen to her.

More and more, I hear about “bad things” happening in Marion, and some of it, I know, is just people running their mouths, but not all of it.

There really are “bad people” out there doing these “bad things” — whether it’s stealing things, doing or selling illegal drugs, vandalizing property, or just causing trouble in general, it has undoubtedly become a problem. When I was a kid, there were, I think, maybe four policemen in all of Marion. It might have been more, but I think that’s about right. I don’t know how many there are now, but they’ve got their hands full.

Last year, a kid was shot and killed, gangland style, over in the “doll houses” off Midel Marconi. A few nights ago, a 16-year-old was shot and killed at East Arkansas Youth Services. He was shot by the Marion police. The details are still being sorted out, but that was second incident involving the Youth Services center and a gun in recent weeks.

The Marion A& P Commission is right in the middle of a “Move to Marion” campaign, hoping to bring more families to the community — a community that blossomed from about 2,000 people to more than 12,000 people in the 25 years since I graduated from high school. I hope they pull it off.

It’s still a great place to live.

I’m very excited to see what all the new faces in the Marion School District leadership have planned. It’s not perfect. It never was, and it never will be.

But it’s my home.

Ralph Hardin is Editor of the Evening Times and a life- long Marion resident. And he still has the Star Wars action figures his Mom rescued from evildoers in 1982.

“Marion State of Mind” By Ralph Hardin