AIMES (Mardh 21 to April 1®) For Wednesday, August 2, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Yesterday, you had big ideas about travel, publishing, the media, medicine and the law. Today, something might jumble those plans or force you to change them. (Stay on top of things.)

Doublecheck details concerning other people's money, shared property, inheritances and your responsibilities for others, because something unexpected might affect these areas. Know what's happening.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) A friend or partner might throw you a curveball today. Get ready for something unexpected and surprising. You can handle this, because you are fast on your feet.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Computer crashes, power outages, canceled meetings and staff shortages are just some reasons a few hiccups will occur at work today. Take it easy, and cope as best you can.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) This is a mildly accident-prone day for your kids, so be vigilant. Likewise, social plans might suddenly change. Guard against sports accidents as well.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) A family member might surprise you about something today. Keep an open mind so that you can be ready to hear new information. Don't be stuck in a rut.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You're full of bright, clever ideas today, which is why you're talking fast and on the move. Unexpected short trips are likely for many of you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Keep an eye on your money scene today, because something unusual might affect your cash flow. You might find money, or you might lose money. (Keep your eyes open.)

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Today the Moon is in your sign for most of the day (not all of it), and it is dancing with wild, wacky Uranus. This means that today is completely unpredictable. Good luck.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You might feel restless today. You have that feeling that you're waiting for the other shoe to drop. Keep waiting.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) A friend, especially a female acquaintance, might surprise you today or suggest something unusual. Alternatively, you might meet someone who is a real character!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Be extra clear during all your communication with bosses and VIPs. This is a poor day to agree to anything important, especially late in the day or this evening. Give everything a sober second thought.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are creative and innovative. You know what you're doing because you plan ahead. This is a social, happy year with bright and cheerful vibrations. Broaden your social circle to include new contacts. Romance and love affairs may bloom. You want to live life to its fullest. This year is a year of choice. (Happiness is having alternatives.)

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)