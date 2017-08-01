News Briefs

– Through Saturday August 5th. For more information and times call 870-636-8155. Be prepared to purchase locks and lockers ($5) during this time.

• West Memphis Metropolitan Planning Organization Meetings – Joint MPO Policy and Technical Coordinating Committees Meeting Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. This meeting will be held at the West Memphis Civic Center, East Room, 212 W. Polk Ave., West Memphis. For comments or additional information contact the MPO at 870-735-8148 or bce@sbcglobal.net or visit the web site at wmats.org.

• L.R. Jackson Girls Club, Inc. Summer Enrichment Camp –Through Aug. 4, 2017. 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon. – Fri. Low Low Rates…Sign Up Going On Now. Trips, arts & crafts, sports, Girl Scouts, Splash Day and much more. Boys & Girls ages 4 and up. For more information call 901-3180291.

• Kindergarten Readiness Fair – The West Memphis Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. and Maddux Elementary are hosting a Kindergarten Readiness Fair on Saturday, Aug. 5 at Maddux Elementary from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Students must be accompanied by an adult. Parents will receive useful information in Math and Literacy to help students have a successful year. Immunizations will also be administered. Insurance cards must be presented at the time of immunizations. Lunch will be served and school supplies will be given to participants.

• Summer Math Tutoring Program – Through Aug. 5, 720 Calvin Avery Dr., Suite C, West Memphis. Offering math tutoring services in Kindergarten through 12 grade math, College Developmental Math I, II, III, College Algebra, ACT Math Prep, SAT Math Prep, GED Math, Chemistry, Physical Science. Call today for more information. Ask for Mary Craft at 870-270-9002.

• Restoration Life Church Backpack Giveaway – Giving away 70 backpacks full of school supplies Sunday, Aug. 6 at 166 Pine St., Marion. Join us for a family service at 10:30 a.m. prior to the backpack distribution. We will also have a bounce house, water slide and free hot dogs. We will have drawings for Nike backpacks and other name brand supplies. First come, first served, so come early.

• Faulk Elementary Annual Back To School Bash – Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 6 to 7 p.m. Meet your teacher!

• Arkansas Tax Free Holiday

– Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6. The Arkansas Tax Free Holiday weekend applies to clothing and footwear of all sizes priced at less than $100 per item, certain clothing accessories priced at less than $50 per item and most school supplies.

• Marion School District 2017 Open House Dates – Avondale Elementary School, Aug. 7. Kindergarten 5 to 6 p.m. 1st grade and ABC 6 to 7 p.m.; Marion Elementary School, Aug. 8, 5 to 7 p.m.; Marion Intermediate School, Aug. 10, 5 to 7 p.m.; Marion Middle School, Aug. 10, 6th grade 5 to 6:15 p.m., 7th grade 6:30 to 7 p.m.; Marion Junior High School, Aug. 8, 6 to 7 p.m. and Marion High School, Aug. 10, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. REGISTRATION STARTS AUG. 1.

• North East Arkansas Transit Public Hearing – 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at 2401 Fox Meadow Lane, Jonesboro, for the purpose of considering a project for which financial assistance is being sought from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Grant funds will be used to provide rural transportation to individuals in our service counties regardless of income, race, age, sex, national origin or disability. Counties served are Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Jackson, Mississippi, Poinsett, St. Francis and Woodruff. Interested persons may also contact Jennifer Johnson at 870-802-7100 to request additional information or meetings.

• Crittenden County Health Department Immunization Clinic – Friday, Aug. 11, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at 901 N. 7th St., West Memphis. Bring insurance card and if out of state IMMI bring shot record. For additional information contact Crystal Moore, MPH, at 870-735-4334.

• Second Lecture in Series of Six Talk on Diabetes – Held at First United Methodist Church Saturday, Aug. 12 from 12 to 1 p.m. at 215 N. Missouri St., West Memphis. Lisa Duke, Certified Diabetes Educator, will give a short talk and then take questions from participants. Light refreshments will be served. Participants will also have a chance to win at $150 VISA card if they attend at least three of the events in West Memphis. The drawing will be held on the day of the last event. Space is limited so call or text Christina Standerfer, event coordinator, 501-7726173 to reserve your space.

• 2nd Annual Back 2 School Haircuts – Sunday, Aug. 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 536 Eureka St., Turrell.

• Annual Education Is The Key Donor Day #2 – Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Walmart Neighborhood Market (Marion). Proceeds benefit the ASU Mid-South Foundation and the United Way of SMC in partnership with Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.

• Delta Market – Every third Tuesday through October (Aug. 15, Sept. 19 and Oct. 17) at the ASU-Mid South north campus parking lot with food, produce flowers, crafts, art and merchandise. New times are 3 to 7 p.m.

• Wonder City Boys and Girls Club Summer Food Program – We will only serve breakfast (8 to 9 a.m.) and lunch (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) at 412 S. 25th St., West Memphis. We will no longer serve at The Academies of West Memphis.

• Edmondson Wedlock Alumni Association Labor Day Tentative Weekend Itinerary – Friday, Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m. Meet & Greet Comfort Suites, West Memphis. Saturday, Sept. 2, Parade Step Off from Lloyd Campbell Park, 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, Gala Celebration “Ron’s Place” 7 p.m. Tickets $25. Sunday, Sept. 3, Cook Out “Ron’s Place” 2 p.m. Edmondson. For more information contact Sylestine Mack at 870-7322039.

• Hometown Crawfordsville Harvest Festival – Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. For 5K Run/Walk call Alex Alpe at 870-494-5947, Bakeoff call Michael Underwood at 562-857-1719 and Cricket Briggs at 901-652-5521. Arts and Crafts vendors call Corine Miller at 870-823-5854, Terri Watson at 901-262-4874, Jo Zachary (leave message) at 870-514-6143. For other information call Susan Marotti at 870-636-5822 and Joe Marotti at 870-514-0416. **NO PETS ALLOWED**

• Woolfolk Public Library Story Hour – Come enjoy stories, crafts and a snack at the library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Al-Anon & Alateen meetings – Mondays at 8 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. at 1233 Park Drive, West Memphis. Call 870-735-5217. Go to www.ar.al-anon.alateen.org.

• Hughes High School 1972 Class Reunion – The Hughes High School Class of 1972 is planning their 46th class reunion for the Memorial Day weekend in 2018. Planning meetings are being held the third Saturday of each month at the Anthonyville MB Church, 1961 Hwy. 147 S., Proctor. All class members are asked to attend. For further information on these meetings and the reunion please contact Claudette D. Dubois at 870792-7648.

• Fish Fry the Last Friday in each month – VFW Post 5225, 406 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Eat in or carry out.

• American Legion Post 53 – Fish fry 1st Friday of every month. Food served from 5-8 p.m. Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. Bingo Monday’s at 7 p.m., 150 Legion Road. 735-8803.

• Arkansas State University Degree Center – Offering admission, advising, and scholarship information/assistance for students interested in attending Arkansas State University-Jonesboro on the ASU Mid-South campus. Students can major in Criminology, Business, Nursing, or Education and live locally. Assistance is available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call, Kennidi Ridgell, Degree .

• 15th Street Childcare Development Center – Announced its sponsorship of the USDA Food Program. Meals will be available at no separate charge or at a reduced charge for National School Lunch Program and at no charge for Child and Adult Care Program.

• Volunteer Drivers Needed – Jim Fiveash, the commander of the American Legion Post 53 needs Volunteer Van Drivers to transport veterans who live in Crittenden County to their VA appointments at the Memphis VA Medical Center and the new Primary Clinic in East Memphis. A 10 passenger transportation van will be furnished by the VA. For requirements and information contact Patrick Kennedy, LCSW, at 901-523-8990, ext. 5540.

Earle Mandatory Parent Seminars 2017-2018