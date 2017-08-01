Sports Briefs

Football and Cheerleading sign-ups. Age groups: 4-6 Flag, 6-7 Tackle, 8-9 Tackle and 10-12 Tackle. Cheerleading 4-12 years old. Sign up in person Saturday, July 29 and Saturday, Aug 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Burnetti Football Field or online at marionyouthsports.siplay.com .

***

• 4th Annual Ball & Chain Softball Tournament —

Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Marion Rose Softball Complex in West Memphis. Men and Co-Ed Tourneys, 3game guarantee, $175 entry fee, USSSA rules, First Place trophies. For more information, contact Fallon Caster at (870) 636-3347.

***

• Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club — Football, Cheerleading and Fall soccer. Sign up by August 1 and get a discount on Fee.

Age groups Flag 4-6, Pee Wee Tackle 6-8, Little League Tackle 9-12 . Cheerleading age 4-8 and 9-12. Soccer age groups 4-12.

***

• Fall Volleyball Sign-Ups — J.W. Rich Girls Club Fall Volleyball Sign-ups have started. Ages 8 to 18. Sports fee is $60. If your membership is due or you are a new member, the dues are $60. Don’t miss out! The club is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wednesday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the summer. For more information, call (870) 732-5500, or visit the J.W. Rich Girls Club o Facebook.

***

• L.R. Jackson Girls Club, Inc. Summer Enrichment Camp — Now through Aug. 4. 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Low, low rates. Trips, arts & crafts, sports, Girl Scouts, Splash Day, and much more. Boys & Girls ages 4-and-up. For more information call 901-3180291.

***

Memphis-East Arkansas Razorback Club Golf Scramble — Saturday, Sept. 16, at Irene Golf & Country Club, 8141 Irene Blvd., in Memphis. 4 Person scramble format, $500 per team, $125 for individual (Individual players who will be paired with others). Cost includes: Greens fees, cart, range balls, putt and chip contest, lunch and beverages and player gift. All proceeds from this event go to support the Razorback Foundation. Registration and lunch at 11:30 a.m. Shotgun start 1 p.m. Win a car — Holein- one Contest sponsored by Holly Chevrolet of Marion.

Long Drive and closest-tothe- pin prizes, as well as Razorback ticket raffles and memorabilia auctions. For registration information go to www.mearc.com or contact Greg Reece (901) 299-3259, Holmes Hammett (870) 6361134, or Scott Dicus (901) 230-6888.

***

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays @ 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at 870-735-5900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.com, Sara Fenter – sfenter@fenterpt. com, or Jerry Fenter jfenter@fenerpt.com.

***

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic – at Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip hop. $10. To register, contact us at info@mystudiogray. com, or call 901-3036221.

Marion Youth Sports Association —