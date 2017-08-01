Tomorrow start today

Four teams consisting mainly of local children competed on the basketball court of the West Memphis Boys & Girls Club this past weekend, learning skills for both the game of basketball and for life

The next generation of Crittenden County basketball players were hard at work last Saturday as four teams of children ranging between eight and 12 competed at the West Memphis Boys & Girls Club.

The West Memphis Mustangs, Arkansas Heat and two teams of the West Memphis Warriors squared off in games that Mustangs coach Dexter Higgins hopes helped prepare the young athletes for junior high basketball and for life off of the court.

“We’re a youth organization that is designed specifically to play basketball and to teach them life lessons,” Higgins said.

“Our goal is really just to prepare each one of them to be able to make their 7th grade basketball team.

And, if they can make their 7th grade basketball team, they should be able to make their 8th and their 9th (grade teams).”

Coaching children so young, Higgins says every player hasn’t settled into a specific role on the court just yet. The Boys & Girls Club players will certainty continue to grow and mature with some athletes being better suited for shooting guard and some a better fit at the center position. Higgins says that the most effective way for him to mold these players at such a young age is to prepare every child as if they are going to play point guard in their future. Being a point guard, players must be able to do a little bit of everything, scoring, distributing the basketball and hauling in rebounds around the basket.

“I’m just trying to help them become better basketball players,” Higgins said. “I don’t know what they’re going to be or what their future may hold. So, I train every child as if they’re going to be a point guard, giving them basic skills that are maybe going to be needed as they grow and go into junior high.”

However, one of the most important skills that Higgins tries to teach the Mustangs doesn’t involve a basketball. The crucial skill that the Mustangs coach says will continue to be a necessity at every level of basketball is how to be a good and caring teammate.

“We teammate and that kind of prepares them for what they can expect to see if they continue to play basketball,” Higgins said.

But being a good teammate is also a lesson Higgins hopes the children he coaches will take with them off of the court and into their school and future work lives. So much of what the Boys & Girls Club does, according to Higgins, centers around teaching young athletes these key characteristics that they will use as they continue to progress through life away from the court.

“To be the best person they can be, to be the best teammate they can be, to be coachable are aspects in life that they may not see now but they will see as they grow older. Being a good teammate, I mean, if you’re in the working field you have to know how to be a good teammate and how to be a good communicator. It’s so much more than just really playing basketball. Right now, it’s just fun to them. But, as they go on, it’s going to get more serious… It goes a long way.”

In a more current sense, being a good teammate pays dividends to the young athletes in their school lives. Many of the children who play together at the West Memphis Boys & Girls Club will see each other again in the classroom this upcoming semester and again frequently throughout the rest of their teenage years.

These lasting friendships and memories serve as a greater reward than any victory or any trophy that could be handed out, according to Higgins.

“You build a friendship with the kids that are on your team,” Higgins said.

“They go their separate ways, some may go further (in basketball) than others.

But, they’ll always remember those guys.”

Indeed, many of the West Memphis Boys & Girls Club basketball players have already been spending time together this summer with 13 of the athletes from Saturday having participated in Camp Bowers, hosted last week by proctor- native, current professional basketball player in Italy and former West Memphis Boys & Girls Club player Laurence Bowers.

“Those 13 kids that were at the camp, through the grace of the Boys & Girls Club, also were on the court (Saturday), showing off some of the skills that they picked up,” Higgins said.

Instilling these values, friendships and characteristics in children is so important to Higgins because someone was nice enough to instill them in him when he was the age his players are now.

Helping his players grow and mature into young adults is just his way, according to him, of making sure that the spirit of youth sports continues to flow through Crittenden County, Arkansas.

“I played little league sports and I remember my youth football coach (better) any other coach I ever played for,” Higgins said.

“He instilled so much more in me, a belief in me that I could do anything, that I could accomplish anything. So, it’s kind of like paying it forward.”

Basketball season at the West Memphis Boys & Girls Club is currently over. However, children can be signed up for football, cheerleading and fall soccer by contacting the West Memphis Boys & Girls Club.

By Collins Peeples