Beautiful Zion MBC to host ‘Sing 4 A Cure’ benefit for Le Bonheur

Gospel, Christian concert set for Aug. 19

Pastor Reginald Davis of New Bethel COGIC in conjunction with Pastor Anthony Coleman of Marion COGIC will present a special evening of musical entertainment as the Choirs, Soloists and Musicians of North East Arkansas and its surrounding areas hosts a Gospel/Christian Concert Saturday, Aug. 19 beginning at 5 p.m. at Beautiful Zion MB Church, 420 S.

15th St., West Memphis.

Proceeds from the event with go toward the modernization and expansion of facilities and/or research and treatments efforts for the children at Le Bonheur and abroad.

The Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital is a vital community resource.

Anything that matters to children, matters to us.

Everything we do gives each child we serve at Le Bonheur a chance to enjoy a healthier and safer childhood.

Recognized among the nation’s “Best Children’s Hospitals” by the U.S.

News & World Report for six consecutive years, Le Bonheur is always on the side of children, advocating on their behalf so we can provide them with the care they need. We are a Magnet-designed facility, the ultimate credential for high-quality patient care.

It’s been that way since the door first opened in 1952.

We’ve mattered to children every day since.

Please help make a difference in our community by contributing to the success of this superb concert event. Your advertisement will be seen by every guest at the concert and your support will be acknowledged on our event website www.sing4acure.org.

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital is a tax-exempt nonprofit organization under 501 (c) (3) of the IRS Code; we are qualified to receive tax deductible donations and all donations to us are tax deductible. A tax-deductible receipt is sent for each donation that is received.

If you have questions or would like to make arrangements for your ad, please call the numbers below.

Thank you for considering this opportunity.

Maurice Fuller at 501398-0641 or Tamar Brown at 870-340-1103.

By the Evening Times News Staff