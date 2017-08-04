Blue Devils are back

The West Memphis Blue Devils are back in full pads and are preparing for the 2017 football season

WM School District The weather, at least temporarily, is cooler and football is in the air.

Preseason high school football practice began this week and the West Memphis Blue Devils are hard at it in preparation for the 2017 season.

Fourth-year head coach Billy Elmore welcomes seven returning starters on offense, including some proven play-making ability in senior receiver Steven Stone, 6-foot-4 receiver Marcus Whitaker, running backs Quincy Marshall and Guren Holmes and an improving senior quarterback in Michael Troxler.

The Blue Devils' first regular- season game is set for Sept. 1 at Forrest City. But they'll play a benefit game Aug. 22 at Batesville that won't count on the regularseason record.

By Billy Woods