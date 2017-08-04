HOROSCOPE

y 9 ^iua^iiüùiu, c^ 9

AMIDES (Msurcto 21 to Apiri If) For Saturday, August 5, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Enjoy entertaining at home or redecorating in some way to make your home look more attractive. Remember – you are the artisan of the zodiac. You can do anything with your hands!

GEMMI (May 21 to Jam® 2®)

Look around you, and you will see how much beauty there is in your daily world. Likewise, if you look more closely, you also will realize how much love there is. (This is a fact.)

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Value your moneymaking ideas today, because they might pay off. If you're out shopping, you will want to buy beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. Cool!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) This is a good day to buy wardrobe goodies, because you will like what you see in the mirror. When you shop for clothes for yourself, you have to love yourself!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Solitude in beautiful surroundings will please you today. Try to carve out some special quiet time just for you you will love it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) A conversation with a friend or a member of a group will be warm and reassuring today. In particular, you will enjoy talking to creative, artistic people right now.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You might develop a crush on a boss or someone in a position of authority today. Expect others to ask for CAHMCÍMN (Ïï3)®c 22 to JJfflUL

your creative input on how to make something look more attractive.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Travel for pleasure will please you today, because you need a change of scenery. You also will love a chance to learn something new that inspires you. Yes!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You can benefit from the wealth and resources of others today, so keep your pockets open. If someone gives you a gift, just say, 'Thank you!'

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Relationships with others are warm and friendly today because fair Venus sits opposite your sign. Things are so much easier with others this month!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Do what you can to improve your workspace. Make it feel more comfortable or look more attractive. Ultimately, this will affect your productivity.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Set aside some time today for fun activities and creative adventures. Enjoy time with children or the arts or sports, because you deserve this!

YOU BORN TODAY: You get along with others; people like you. You plan ahead and work hard. This more personal year focuses on family and close friends. You will experience success and financial accumulation in the next three years. That's why it is wise to settle your debts this year. This also is a social year that deals with the results of last year's changes.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)