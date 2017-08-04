Marion High alumna, former teacher returns to head Drama Program

Alex Smith back at MHS for upcoming school year

Marion School District My heart has never left Marion, confessed Alex Smith, who returns to Marion High School from DeltaARTS to head its Drama and Theatre program this fall.

“I love MHS and our community! The opportunity for me to return to the Drama program at Marion arose, and it was just the perfect timing! While I was away, I was simply preparing and doing deep research for my inevitable return,” said Smith.

Some of her top priorities for the program include building relationships, offering quality theatre experiences for the school and community, and allowing students the freedom to think, create, and imagine.

Kids enrolled in the program can expect a fun and challenging elective, filled with high expectations.

“I want students to understand that art is a process, not merely a product. The work you do to get to a character, a play, a performance, is just as important than what the audience sees in the end.

Drama and theatre are about the Human Experience. There will be days where we just think and explore – these are the building blocks and foundation for theatre, and the arts at large,” Smith said.

Creative, talented, modest and a host of other superlatives is how family, friends, and former students describe the bright and bubbly educator.

“I just recently found some old autobiographies I created for school when I was about 10 or 11 years old. In every section that covered my future career, I just went on about how I wanted to be an actress.

After years of being on stage, I realized along the way I enjoyed teaching and helping others become artists,” said Smith, who experienced her career “ah-ha” moment of sorts during her undergraduate years at The University of Alabama.

“One moment that sticks out to me in particular is when I was tutoring a premed student who struggled with English classes and had come for help preparing for a poetry exam. She just looked at me, and said, “If my professor explained this stuff the way you do, I'd get it. You really should be a teacher!” That was the moment, and all the other moments before came together for me to realize what I had been called to do, said Smith.

The Proud Patriot is especially grateful for those and other experiences knowing they will assist in growing the program at Marion High School.

By Lynn Lampkin