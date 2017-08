Marriage Licenses

July 26 Ariel M. Cano, 48, and Ana M. Reyes, 47, both of Memphis Darrick O. Perdew, 40, and Angela J. Cox, 44, both of Wynne Juan C. Cruz, 26, and Ema M. Najera, 36, both of Memphis Charles A. Fisher, 41, and Reina Islas, 36, both of Memphis July 27 Allen M. Mata, 23, and Maria S. Mata, 36, both of Memphis Jamie L. Counce, 26, and Kristen R. Sanders, 25, both of Earle July 28 Paulo A. Vasquez, 60 of Munford, Tennessee and Maria T. Sotelo, 54, of Yazoo City, Mississippi Juan M. Lopez, 37, and Samantha K. Ramirez, 29, both of Memphis Victor Perez, 36, and Mirella P. Santiago, 34, both of Memphis Dennis A. Garmon, 48, and Iris L. Castro, 50, both of Memphis Lawrence W. Evans, 72, and Charlene R. Davis, 74, both of Memphis Charles G. Maxwell, 59, and Mary E. Waddell, 64, both of Memphis July 31 Jarrett K. Broyles, 24, and Brittany K. Coleman, 19, both of Oxford, Mississippi Robert N. Harrison, 20, and Hannah C. Benderman, 22, both of Marion Wuil Lorenzana, 29, and Dina I. Cruzco, 44, both of Memphis Randall Rodriquez, 43, and Chasity G. Rodgers, 39, both of Memphis Francisco Gonzales, 48, and Josefina M. Rincor, 41, both of Warren, Arkansas Aug. 1 Sean P. Manning, 32, and Lindsey Howell, 30, both of Ethel, Mississippi Nazario R. Arenas, 30 and Myrna I. Carmona, 31, both of Memphis

Divorce Petitions

July 27 Lori Ann Glessing vs. Albert William Glessing Angela L. Kirkwood vs. Cleo Kirkwood, Jr.

July 31 Timothy J. Dukes vs. Latrinia Dukes

Marion Police Reports 07/17/17 – 07/24/17

07-17-17 – 5:26pm – 204 Cabriolet – Harassment 07-17-17 – 9:25pm – 806 Rue Chateau Dupree Assault on a Family Member 07-18-17 – 8:51am – U/K Harassing Communications 07-18-17 – 8:00am – 812 Vista Cove – Theft of Property 07-18-17 – 3:35pm – 603 Koser – Criminal Mischief 07-18-17 – 10:00pm – 117 Chestnut – Domestic Battery 07-18-17 – 4:49pm – 504 Meredith – Endangering the Welfare of a Minor 07-18-17 – 4:49pm – 504 Meredith – Terroristic Threatening 07-18-17 – 3:52pm – 323 South wind – Harassing Communications 07-18-17 – 6:40pm – 404 E. Brinkley Loop #7 General Information 07-18-17 – 8:00am – 156 Boston Cove – Harassment / Harassing Communications / Criminal Mischief 07-18-17 – 3:15pm – 227 Southwind – General Information 07-18-17 – 12:00pm – 97 Neely Cove – Criminal Mischief 07-18-17 – 9:40pm – 126 Cottonwood Cove Domestic Battery 07-18-17 – 8:45pm – 138 Block – Shoplifting / Terroristic Threatening 07-19-17 – 7:15am – 111 Carriage – Persons in Disagreement 07-19-17 – 4:00am – 101 Brougham – Persons in Disagreement 07-19-17 – 8:00am – 2921 Highway 77 #12 Harassment 07-19-17 – 9:00am – 109 Cottonwood – Persons in Disagreement 07-19-17 – 9:00am – 69 Surry Trace – General Information 07-19-17 – 8:15pm – 313 Toni – Domestic Battery 07-20-17 – 2:40pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT – Failure to Appear 07-20-17 – 9:50am – 81 Military Road – Disorderly Conduct 07-20-17 – 12:07pm – 525 Par #11 – Theft of Property 07-20-17 – 9:30am – 107 Military Road #6 Terroristic Threatening 07-20-17 – 2:00pm – 403 Birdie #2 – Persons in Disagreement / Criminal Trespass 07-21-17 – 2:36am – I-55 South Bound – One or No Headlight / Fleeing / Suspended Driver License 07-23-17 – 6:59am – 411 Birdie #2 – Criminal Mischief 07-23-17 – 11:15am – 205 Block – General Information 07-23-17 – 9:10am – 2695 Highway 77 – Shoplifting 07-23-17 – 10:00am – 378 Park – Harassing Communications 07-23-17 – 8:00am – 303 Club Circle – Bullying / Harassment / Battery 07-23-17 – 2:20pm Military Road – Careless and Prohibited Driving 07-23-17 – 4:00pm – 916 Bayou Vista – Domestic Battery / Terroristic Threatening / Aggravated Assault 07-23-17 – 9:44pm – 336 Reginelli – Battery 07-23-17 – 7:08pm – 104 Cypress – Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer 07-24-17 – 11:10pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT

- Failure to Appear

West Memphis Police Reports 7/17/17 – 7/24/17

7/17/17 1:06 AM 1700 Missouri ST FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 7/17/17 8:32 AM 228 S 9Th ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 7/17/17 10:53 AM 812 Mountain Pine RD GENERAL INFORMATION 7/17/17 11:33 AM 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 7/17/17 1:37 PM 736 Dogwood Cv. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 7/17/17 1:42 PM 410 S 4Th St. BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 7/17/17 3:26 PM Goodwin/Goodwin Cir A G G R A V A T E D ASSAULT 7/17/17 3:45 PM South 2nd Street / E Jackson THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 7/17/17 4:44 PM Oak Cove/ Grove AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 7/17/17 6:23 PM 812 Maple Dr. LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 7/17/17 9:29 PM 226 W Madison AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 7/17/17 11:47 PM 2900 E Polk AVE POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER GT 2GM BUT LT 10GM 7/17/17 11:49 PM Oxford/Tulane THEFT BY RECEIVING (FIREARM) 7/18/17 12:21 AM Oxford/Tulane THEFT BY RECEIVING (FIREARM) 7/18/17 12:37 AM 2900 E Polk AVE POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER GT 2GM BUT LT 10GM 7/18/17 12:38 AM Oxford/Tulane THEFT BY RECEIVING (FIREARM) 7/18/17 1:25 AM Walker / Polk FAILURE TO APPEAR 7/18/17 1:50 AM 3091 Industrial Drive W FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 7/18/17 8:31 AM 527 Belehr DR CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 7/18/17 9:45 AM 2000 E Broadway BLVD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/18/17 12:16 PM 300 W Service RD FOUND PROPERTY 7/18/17 2:53 PM 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR 1 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE 7/18/17 3:35 PM 2800 Block of Autumn Robbery Aggravated 7/18/17 3:37 PM 508 W Main ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 7/18/17 5:40 PM 603 S Redding St. LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 7/18/17 5:41 PM 626 E Broadway AVE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 7/18/17 6:02 PM 600 Block of Oxford POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 7/19/17 12:07 AM 2795 Beatty ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 7/19/17 12:35 AM 255 Winchell CIR POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II NOT METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER 7/19/17 2:11 AM 712 Wilson RD AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 7/19/17 1:24 PM 629 S 9Th ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 7/20/17 12:02 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 7/19/17 2:02 PM 2100 Hwy 77 HINDERING APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION / PROVIDES OR AIDS WITH MONEY, DISGU 7/19/17 2:21 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 7/19/17 3:33 PM 2000 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/19/17 3:42 PM 350 Afco RD SATISFY COMMITMENT 7/19/17 3:44 PM 529 N 27Th ST POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 7/19/17 4:02 PM 529 N 27Th ST POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 7/19/17 7:51 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/19/17 10:02 PM 800 W Broadway AVE THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 FROM VEHICLE 7/20/17 1:41 AM 1008 Winchell ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT / OBSTRUCTS VEHICULAR OR PEDESTRIAN TRAFFIC 7/20/17 2:27 AM 1404 Village DR TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 7/20/17 8:56 AM 19th Street/ Broadway DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 7/20/17 1:16 PM 1611 N Missouri ST THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 ALL OTHERS 7/20/17 3:06 PM 110 W Polk AVE A BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 7/20/17 3:42 PM 1100 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT GREATER THAN $5,000 BUT LESS THAN $25,000 – VEHICLE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES 7/20/17 3:57 PM 700 N Service RD THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 7/20/17 4:55 PM 504 Missouri ST LOITERING 7/20/17 10:03 PM Highway 77 / North Service Road DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND OFFENSE 7/21/17 12:10 AM 312 S 9Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 7/21/17 6:20 AM 234 Anna LN THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 7/21/17 10:59 AM 610 Ingram BLVD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 7/21/17 11:16 AM 3700 N Service RD VIOLATION OF THE ARKANSAS HOT CHECK LAW 7/21/17 11:54 AM Unknown LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 7/21/17 12:36 PM South Avalon/West Jackson PAROLE VIOLATION 7/21/17 1:10 PM 608 Broadway ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 7/21/17 2:15 PM 2501 S Frontage RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/21/17 4:01 PM 801 Plantation ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 7/21/17 4:08 PM 408 Vanderbilt Ave. Robbery Aggravated 7/21/17 5:05 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 7/21/17 5:16 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 7/21/17 6:34 PM 600 W Broadway AVE 1 CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 7/21/17 11:47 PM 128 S 7Th ST GENERAL INFORMATION 7/22/17 12:02 AM 200 S Avalon ST OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / REFUSES TO PROVIDE INFORMATION 7/22/17 12:12 AM 400 S Avalon ST POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 7/22/17 3:57 AM Port / Avalon AVE FLEEING 7/22/17 8:31 AM 900 Deaunta Farrow DR 158 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS VEHICLE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES 7/22/17 10:36 AM 2000 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/22/17 12:49 PM 1125 S Mcauley DR THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 7/22/17 1:12 PM 1100 Martin Luther King Jr Dr. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE 7/22/17 1:12 PM 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE 7/22/17 3:15 PM 401 W Markham St. 440 REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 7/22/17 4:10 PM 1985 Kroger DR C8 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OVER $1000 BUT $5,000 OR LESS 7/22/17 4:41 PM 798 W Service RD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 7/22/17 5:36 PM Hino/ North College RECKLESS DRIVING 7/22/17 5:49 PM 704 Woods ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/22/17 5:50 PM 900 Martin Luther King Jr DR FAILURE TO APPEAR 7/23/17 12:59 AM South Avalon/Vanderbilt GENERAL INFORMATION 7/23/17 1:17 AM Rainer Road/ South Avalon Street CARELESS AND PROHIBITED DRIVING (ACCIDENT) 7/23/17 1:35 AM South Avalon/Rainer Road CARRYING A WEAPON 7/23/17 3:34 AM Jackson Avenue HARASSMENT / IN PUBLIC USES OR MAKES OBSCENE LANGUAGE OR GESTURE TO PROVOKE 7/23/17 10:37 AM 1033 Park DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 7/23/17 12:28 PM 1412 Carlisle LN BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 7/23/17 2:31 PM 2804 S Grove DR BATTERY 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 7/23/17 5:23 PM 191 Elizabeth LN BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 7/23/17 5:24 PM 190 Shoppingway VIOLATION OF THE ARKANSAS HOT CHECK LAW 7/23/17 7:36 PM 121 W Danner AVE DOMESTIC BATTERING – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 7/23/17 11:30 PM Avalon/Dover REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 7/24/17 2:09 AM 618 Rainer RD 3 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL