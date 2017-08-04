Picking up interest in soccer

A group of local soccer enthusiast meet at ASU Mid- South usually twice a week in order to breed a passion for the sport in younger players, help high school players stay sharp during the offseason and allow adults to have some fun while continuing to play the sport they love

Pickup basketball games can be found nearly every day on any number of different streets or in different churches around Crittenden County.

Football, a year-round sport in the South, can likewise be found almost anywhere locally without much searching. Adult softball and kickball leagues get together three times a week at Marion Rose Park in West Memphis. But, soccer is often an underappreciated and forgotten sport locally, especially once West Memphis or Marion soccer players graduate from high school.

However, a group of locals is working to change that, sparking interest in the game of soccer and allowing people to get back on the pitch and either sharpen their current skills or relive their glory days playing the sport they love.

Grant Robinson, who is the unofficial coordinator of these pickup soccer matches and played soccer for the West Memphis Blue Devils, hopes that local student athletes will take advantage of these spur-of-the-moment contest on the North Campus of Arkansas State University Mid-South to stay in shape during the soccer offseason.

“We really try to get a lot of our West Memphis kids out here whenever we can because you’re playing through the summer and on the weekends in the Fall when the days get shorter,” Robinson said. “If you play a season for two or three months and then you have another nine months until the next season, you’re right back the basics of trying to get in shape. So, it helps a lot.”

However, students from all areas are welcome to attend these pickup matches. In fact, Marion Patriots head coach Craig Smith has brought several of his players out to the ASU Mid-South field for these games several times and believes it serves as a valuable tool for getting his players extra practice.

“They can definitely keep those basics going, keeping their shots sharp and trapping, keeping in shape a little bit, controlling the ball a little bit,” Smith said. “They can definitely keep those in check out here.”

But, no knowledge of soccer is required to jump onto the pitch with this group of American football enthusiast. Much of what goes on during these games consist of learning the game. And the Latino population of Crittenden County, according to Robinson, has been the absolute best teacher possible. Robinson goes as far to call them the fathers of the local pickup soccer movement.

“When some of the Latinos come out, a lot of them are older, probably like thirties or early forties and the thing is that they help everybody,” Robinson said. “They’re very talkative and helpful. It helps you learn the game a lot from people who have been playing the game their whole lives and actually know soccer…They’re kind of like the dads, if you want to say, of helping us learn a sport. Some of them are teaching (people) who have never played before.”

Hopefully though, as local interest in soccer grows, players will enter high school with a better understanding of the game as they do in other cities such as Jonesboro and Searcy and allow schools such as West Memphis High School and Marion High School compete at a higher level.

“They grew up playing soccer,” Robinson said.

“Here in West Memphis, we grew up playing baseball, basketball and football. A lot of people I grew up with played baseball in elementary school but not a lot of them played soccer.”

The recreational soccer games also allow adults in the community to not only return to the sport they love but also gain back the body they desire. Many people, like former Blue Devil soccer player E.B.

Hosken, say that the spontaneous matches have helped them get back in the physical shape they were in years ago.

“It helps stay in shape,” Hosken said. “Especially, during that time after you’ve graduated high school but haven’t started college. It’s a time where you don’t do a whole lot.

So, this definitely helps keep you in shape and helps keep you motivated to do something other than just kind of sit around and waste your day.”

“When I first started coming out here, I was trying to keep up and I would just not stand a chance,” Hosken added. “I’d last at most five or 10 minutes and I’d be out of breath… Now, I’ve been out here for a year or a year and a half probably and I keep up with everybody, if not outlast everyone here.”

Of course, these games also allow the soccer community to stay in touch.

Marion’s Coach Smith, who also played soccer for the Patriots, says the matches provide him an opportunity to break away from the stress of adult life and reconnect with people he shared the pitch with years ago.

“It is nice to play with people that I grew up with,” Smith said. “There are people that come out here that I played with in high school and that is fun to see them again and play with them again.”

Here’s the kicker though, if you will, of the Crittenden County soccer experience, it’s totally free. Whereas the Greater Memphis Soccer Association located in Tennessee costs upwards of 130 dollars per spring season, the local pickup games require no payments.

“They pay a certain amount over there and then they pay the refs every game,” Robinson said. “It would be fun to do that.

But, coming out here and doing this is enough for plenty of us that don’t necessarily want to pay that extra money and drive all the way over there too.”

Robinson admits to not knowing how this tradition of pickup soccer games originated. He says that Blue Devil soccer alums Joseph Thorton and Alex Courtney first invited him to participate in the games six years ago. Now, Robinson helps pay that kindness forward by setting the dates and times for these matches as well as inviting anybody with a willingness to play and have fun to join him.

Last Tuesday and Thursday the pickup matches at ASU Mid-South were held at 6:30 p.m. Matches usually take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the summer. To stay up to date with when the matches will happen in the future, add Robinson on Facebook by the name William Grant Robinson or contact Robinson at 870-5144447.

By Collins Peeples