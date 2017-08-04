Sports Briefs

• Marion Youth Sports Association — Football and Cheerleading sign-ups. Age groups: 4-6 Flag, 6-7 Tackle, 8-9 Tackle and 10-12 Tackle. Cheerleading 4-12 years old. Sign up in person Saturday, Aug 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Burnetti Football Field or online at marionyouthsports.siplay.com .

***

• 4th Annual Ball & Chain Softball Tournament —

Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Marion Rose Softball Complex in West Memphis. Men and Co-Ed Tourneys, 3game guarantee, $175 entry fee, USSSA rules, First Place trophies. For more information, contact Fallon Caster at (870) 636-3347.

***

• Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club — Football, Cheerleading and Fall soccer. Sign up by August 1 and get a discount on Fee.

Age groups Flag 4-6, Pee Wee Tackle 6-8, Little League Tackle 9-12 . Cheerleading age 4-8 and 9-12. Soccer age groups 4-12.

***

J.W. Rich Girls Club Fall Volleyball Sign-ups have started. Ages 8 to 18. Sports fee is $60. If your membership is due or you are a new member, the dues are $60. Don’t miss out! The club is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wednesday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the summer. For more information, call (870) 732-5500, or visit the J.W. Rich Girls Club o Facebook.

***

• Rotary Cllub of West Memphis and WM Utilities annual Golf Tournament benefit — Monday, Aug. 21, at Meadowbrook Country Club. Four-person Scramble, The Rtary Club of West Memphis contributes to the Rotary Foundation, who funds local, national and international humanitarian projects, as well as funding projects. The club also takes on projects such as providing dictionaries to local schools, sending high school students to Girl’s and Boy’s State and other youth programs, as well as providing scholarships to ASU Mid-South.

***

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays @ 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at 870-735-5900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.com, Sara Fenter – sfenter@fenterpt. com, or Jerry Fenter jfenter@fenerpt.com.

***

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic – at Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip hop. $10. To register, contact us at info@mystudiogray. com, or call 901-3036221.

• Fall Volleyball Sign-Ups —