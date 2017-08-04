Tanine Earney Celebrity Carnival ‘17

J

Viewers can watch, bid and buy from an exciting variety of items at the 31st annual CARNIVAL auction Sunday, Monday and Tuesday1, Aug. 6, 7, and 8, on Local Cable Access Channel 17 or online at www.deltaarts.org. Carnival is DeltaARTS’ largest annual fundraising event, bringing in more than S60,000 in 2016, and the goal is to match or exceed this amount in 2017 to keep DeltaARTS providing quality’ arts education for the community. Andy Hunt is head producer for the telethon auction, which benefits the imaginative arts education programs and services of DeltaARTS, with Fidelity National Bank returning as Legacy Sponsor. Southland Park Gaming & Racing is Major Sponsor, and Memphis University School has joined as the brand new Wheel of Fortune Sponsor. For the seventh year, the theme is the “Janine Earney Celebrity' Carnival,” in memory of DeltaARTS’ late executive director. Local board hosts will dress as celebrities of their choice all three nights of the broadcast. The event will broadcast live from the DeltaARTS Glenn P. Schoettle Arts Education Center for the first time ever.

Show times are 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, and 6:30-10 p.m. on Tuesday'.

J

Items will change out once petnight, except for items on the S100 boards, which sell once at the end of each night.

All items on the Big Board (items valued at S500 or more) will sell on Tuesday night.

The Sunday night Big Board is sponsored by First Community Bank of Eastern Arkansas. Flash Market, Inc.

sponsors on Monday night, and Arkansas Distributing Company sponsors Tuesday night. Big Board hosts are Jennifer Johnston (Sunday), Lynda Avery (Monday) and Gary Clark (Tuesday-). Support sponsors for all three nights include Comcast, Communications Sponsor; Goode Therapy Services, Mystery Item; Ford of West Memphis, Printing Sponsor; Rikard & Neal CPAs, Pick-Up & Pay Sponsor; and Marion School District and West Memphis School District, Education Sponsors. Joining DeltaARTS Executive Director Amelia Barton are nightly Co-Hosts Murphy Smith (Sunday), Deborah Abernathy (Monday-), and Frank Barton (Tuesday-).

Food for volunteers will be generously provided by Pizza Pro on Sunday night, Cg’s Catering on Mondaynight, and Custom Catering on Tuesdaynight. Fidelity National Bank is providing bottled water all three nights.

Past Carnival Highlights. To receive info, volunteer, or donate to Carnival, awsmith@deltaarts.org.