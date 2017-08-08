HOMOSCOIPE HOROSCOPE

For Wednesday, August 9, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Play hooky or book off early, because this is a playful day! You want to have fun! Enjoy playful activities with children, sporting events, the theater and romantic dates.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)

This is a wonderful day to entertain at home, make realestate decisions or talk to family members. Whatever happens will elevate you and make

you happier.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20)

It's easy to be an optimist today! You're eager for future plans, and you might be traveling. Discussions with relatives will be upbeat and friendly.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22)

This is an excellent day for financial negotiations for business and commerce. Whatever you do will boost your income or make you feel richer in some way.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22)

This is a winning day! You feel happy, fortunate and admired. Stop and list your blessings. (Appreciation is one of the most important things anyone can do every day.)

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You feel pleased and content today. Perhaps you see ways to reach out and help someone, which creates feelings of self-respect within you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Any kind of group activity will be upbeat and rewarding for you today. You feel gratified to know that your friends will be involved with a group you like.

sensational impression on others today, which is why this is the day to put your best foot forward. Don't hesitate to ask bosses or parents for a favor or for permission.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Travel plans are thrilling! You are pumped about your opportunity to explore more of the world. Some of you are similarly excited about further educational opportunities. Yay!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) This is the perfect day to discuss how to share an inheritance or divide something, because you will come out laughing all the way to the bank. You are blessed!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Relationships with partners and close friends are warm and upbeat today. This is a lovely day to schmooze with others or mend broken fences.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Ask for a raise, permission or approval today, because you are blessed at work. An exciting workrelated project might come your way. Heads up!

BORN TODAY: You are enthusiastic and charming! You also are warm and gentle. Because you are in the beginning of a new nine-year cycle, this is the year to clarify your goals and begin to act on them. Hard work may be necessary to get a new venture moving. Fortunately, you will feel physically strong this year. This is a powerful year; use it to its full advantage.

