Know your new Arkansas laws — no excuses

As the old saying goes, ignorance of the law is no excuse, and that applies to roughly 700 new ones our busy lawmakers created while they were in session earlier this year.

So, as Crittenden County Judge Woody Wheeless so kindly informed us on his social Facebook page the other day, one of those new laws gives our roaming law enforcement officers permission to stop, warn or issue a $250 citation if they catch us behind the wheel of our vehicle texting on the cell phone. That includes looking at Facebook or other social sites as well.

And, oh by the way, from now on if you are driving and your passenger sitting next to you or even riding in the back seat is sipping on a “cool one,” a can of beer or any alcohol, an observant cop can haul your passenger off to jail and face a $500 fine.

Before this law was passed, Arkansas was one of just 10 states that did not prohibit open containers for vehicle passengers.

We’ve all heard of people stealing our credit card information using what is known as a credit-card skimming device. Well, from now on anyone caught with such a device will be arrested and charged with a criminal offense as will anyone improperly using the state seal to send unauthorized communications for purposes such as fraud or harassment. Getting caught doing that could get a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.

Those are among some of the most notable laws that recently took effect but, as we pointed out there are scores of others such as the one that now allows us to use our debit card to purchase lottery tickets or the new law that allows us to bet our money away through websites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

There is one particular law that should be of interest to those of us in Crittenden County following the tragic death of Christopher Garner, the 5-year-old boy who died from being left in a hot van at Ascent Child Care Center. Act 576 will strip the Early Childhood commission’s authority to regulate child centers. This measure just so happens to be sponsored by Rep. Dan Sullivan, who has also served as chief executive officer of Ascent Children’s Health Services since 2013. The new law leaves the Department of Human Services in charge of making the rules.

On somewhat of a lighter side of the laws passed include one that changes the name of the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department to Arkansas Department of Transportation, and another that allows the department to increase the speed limit to 75 mph.

And let’s not mention the law that will allow some concealed-carry permit holders, with extra training, to take weapons onto college campuses and into bars and churches, and Act 562 that allows the Arkansas State Police to develop and enhanced concealed- carry course involving active shooter training.

Again, with all this said, let us say ignorance of the laws is no excuse.