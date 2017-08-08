Patriots band together over summer camp

The Marion Patriots football team worked on much more than just the playbook as the team went on their annual four- day camp

The Marion Patriots loaded up all of their football gear into trailers, the entire coaching staff and 63 players of their 65-man team and ventured 172 miles away to Malvern, Arkansas for their eighth annual Band of Brothers camp where players learned about football, team chemistry and faith. Spending four days at the Christian-based Family Farms camp in Malvern with limited phone access and no T.V., players were forced to interact with each other, building team chemistry according to Marion Patriots head coach Jed Davis.

“When you get away from everything else…you have to spend time with your buddies and your teammates,” Davis said. “And, it just really helps create that bond. And, it helps us as coaches because they get to see us outside of just seeing us at practice.”

Davis says that the camp possesses challenges for the coaching staff as well as the players, with the coaches having to leave their families and wake up early for several days. But, Davis says, that the rewards the team gets out of the camp outweigh any inconvenience of travel or early rising.

Just how early did the Patriots get up every morning while at camp? All players woke up at 4:45 a.m. in, what Davis calls, the most annoying way to wake up ever.

“I wake them up every morning at 4:45 to Pocketfull of Sunshine by Natasha Bedingfield,” Davis said. “And, I’ve got this huge portable speaker that I can roll around. So, I hook my phone up to it and play it as loud as it will possibly go and it’s super annoying and the kids absolutely hate it. And, the kids that try to just cover up their ears, I put the speaker on the bed right beside their head. It’s just the worst possible way you could image to wake up at 4:45 in the morning.”

Once out of bed, Marion would hold a two-hour practice at 5:15 a.m. and on a couple of days returned to the practice field at 6:00 p.m. that evening. However, the camp, according to Davis, was about much more than just football.

“We feel like a band of brothers when we have this time together,” Davis said. “We show them another side of ourselves as coaches. We talk about mistakes that we’ve made. We talk about instances in our lives that we’ve had to swallow our pride and apologize to somebody and we talk about the struggles in our marriages and show those kids examples of life not being perfect…Everybody has issues that they have to deal with and that’s one of the things we try to share at Band of Brothers, what it means to be a man. A man isn’t this tough guy that never shows any emotions. A real man is someone who is willing to admit he’s made a mistake.”

When the Patriots weren’t on the practice field, Family Farms offered an endless amount of other activities for the Marion football players to enjoy from archery to rock climbing to water sports. Or Davis and the coaching staff may spend hours talking with their players about leadership and team chemistry. Davis hopes that these team building exercises will carry over on to the gridiron and make the difference in close games.

“There’s no way to quantify how many wins it leads to,” Davis said. “But, I know this. It helps us deal with adversity when it hits. It helps when we’re in the middle of a tough game and those seniors have those leadership qualities to where we’re not going to give up. Last year, we lost four or five games by six points or less. The year before that we won three or four games by three or four points or less. I think that’s where you see the difference. How well do the seniors buy into it?”

The Band of Brothers camp is centered around the Christian religion. Davis says that despite the religious slant, all players are welcome to possess any belief that they prefer. The Marion coach just thinks it’s important to share his journey of faith with his players. Davis believes that by sharing such intimate details of his own life his coaching staff and team will bond closer together.

“I really feel like everybody in their life is going to have a time or season where things just don’t go right,” Davis said. “And, we can’t rely on our own strength. We have to have something bigger than ourselves. My dad is a recovering addict from crystal meth and he’s been clean for over 15 years. And, he doesn’t believe in God but he believes in a higher power. That’s what he relies on when he’s going through tough times. I just happen to be a Christian. I put that on God when I’m strug-gling… That’s what we want to teach the kids. There’s going to be times when you can’t do it by yourself. You don’t have every answer and you have to give it up to something bigger than yourself.”

By the end of camp, Davis says that 12 of his players made a decision to accept Jesus Christ and the Christian religion as their personal form of faith.

“We have players on our team that don’t believe in a God and that’s fine,” Davis said. “That’s everybody’s individual preference. Everybody’s allowed to have their own preference. We understand that. But, I like to share my faith and what it means to me and these coaches share their faith and what it means to them.”

And that coaching staff is the heart of the Marion football program, according to Davis. Davis says that his coaches are not only teaching their players how to run plays, shed blocks and form tackle, but how to become high quality men within the community. “People say that football builds character and I don’t think that’s true,” Davis said. “I don’t think football character anymore than algebra teaches you how to be good at math. I think it’s the teacher or the coach that does that…football doesn’t just miraculously teach you. And that, to me, is what sets apart great football programs. And, I think we have a great coaching staff that tries really hard to teach character.”

Certainly, the Patriots spent more time learning about themselves than they did about football while at Band of Brothers. And, that’s just fine, according to Davis.

“We’re going to have plenty of practices before we play Wynne on Week 1,” Davis said. “So, we’re not worried about how much football we get in. We’re much more worried about all of the leadership stuff that we’re trying to teach them and all of the stuff about being a better man and one day being a better father and husband.”

Davis would like to specially thank the Marion’s Quarterback Club which paid for the camp which cost the Patriots between seven and eight thousand dollars. In order to contribute to the Quarterback Club, e-mail marionquarterbackclub@ yahoo.com.

The Patriots kick off the season with their home opener against the Wynne Yellowjackets at 7:00 p.m. at Patriots Field.

By Collins Peeples