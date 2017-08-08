Youth leads Lady Knights on the diamond

Young players kept West Memphis Christian in a loss to Delta Academy last Friday

The West Memphis Christian Lady Knights softball team is off to a 3-2 start with their only two losses coming to Delta Academy.

After losing to Delta Academy 5-1 in a tournament earlier this month and finishing in second place in that tournament, the Black Knights once again fell short of their foes 13-6 at Marion Rose Park in West Memphis last Friday.

A lot of youth in the field led to the Lady Knights woes early as West Memphis Christian committed several errors that proved costly. With a starting lineup that consist of two 7th graders, an 8th grader, four freshmen and only two seniors, the Lady Knights deal with a wide age range that could produce challenges according to co-head coaches David Horton and Nicole Patterson.

“I think that trying to mix the older ones and the younger ones is definitely a challenge,” Horton said.

“Our infield coach was talking to our shortstop and she was playing up kind of short. But, she’s used to playing 12-yearold ball. So now, it’s time for her to understand that the infield is a little bit bigger when you play at this level.”

“It is a big learning curve,” Patterson added.

“The younger kids are still working to figure out what they need to do, where they need to be and that sort of stuff. Whereas, the older ones are more experienced. I think it’s a pretty big curve there between 7th and 12th grade.”

However, youth isn’t completely a bad thing for the Lady Knights. Several of the younger players held the West Memphis Christian team in the game last Friday night.

After Delta Academy jumped out to a 13-0 lead, having West Memphis Christian staring at the wrong end of a potential mercy rule in the bottom of the third inning, it was 7th grade Lady Knight Kelsey Baker who got her team on the scoreboard with an inside-the-park home run which traveled over the third base bag and quickly rolled into the far left field corner.

“Kelsey smoked it right down the line,” Horton said. “It was one of those that got foul and kept going. She’s got a lot of speed. So, yeah she made that easy.”

Senior Shelby Vaughn then scored for the Lady Knights in the fourth inning on a passed ball and West Memphis Christian continued to rally, scoring four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning thanks in part to RBIs from Piper Farmer, Brooke Beyer and Grace Patterson.

Grace Patterson is another Lady Knights freshman who made a huge impact in last Friday’s contest, not just with her bat but on the mound. The young West Memphis Christian starting pitcher struck out a total of eight Delta Academy batters.

However, this performance was nothing new for Patterson who now has a total of 30 strikeouts through five starts on the young season.

“I’m real proud of Grace,” said coach Nicole Patterson. “She’s come a long way. She’s got a lot of different pitches and she’s working real hard.

She’s started out the season pretty well and I’m looking for her to keep getting better.”

The young Patterson boast four pitches; a fastball, changeup, screwball and a riseball. The riseball acts as the opposite of a curveball in baseball, starting low and curving up instead of starting high and curving low. Horton says this pitch in particular can cause opposing hitters real problems.

“That’s where it starts from down here and it just climbs the whole way,” Horton said. “It’s hard for the batter to lay off of it because they see it right here. But, it’s usually going into either a pop-up or above the bat. People will tell you that the physics will not allow the ball to actually rise. I have seen her ball jump before.

I couldn’t believe it. It actually just jumped up right there.”

With the combination of Baker, Grace Patterson and 7th grade shortstop Madie Patterson joining the Lady Knights more experienced players such as Riley Cook, Taylor Busby and Vaughn and the fact that West Memphis Christian recently dropped down a division in the Mississippi Independent School Association (MSISA), Coach Patterson believes that the Lady Knights could be in store for a dominant season.

“I think (the younger players) hold their own,” Patterson said. “Our two youngest are really two of our stronger players, Kelsey Baker and Madie Patterson our starting shortstop. They’re both very fast and very good players. They hand well with the older girls.”

“I think you can expect a lot from this team,” Patterson added. “We actually dropped down to the 1-A division and all of the teams in our district are definitely beatable.

They’ve worked hard the past couple of seasons. Of course, we’re a lot younger than most teams because we do have a lot of 7th and 8th grade players and just a few seniors.

But, I think you can see this team possibly win district and hopefully go to state.”

By Collins Peeples