MMOSCOIFIE HOROSCOPE

AMIES (Mardn 21 to April 19) Adiscussion with a relative will be sympathetic today. You might buy something beautiful and artistic for your home or for a family member.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) You can make money with your words today, which is good news for writers, teachers, actors and anyone in sales and marketing. You have the gift of persuasion.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) This is an excellent day for business and commerce. All commercial transactions will be favorable; nevertheless, double-check details. Wanting something doesn't necessarily make it so.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22)

Relationships with others will be warm and friendly today, because you are feeling warm and friendly. You're happy to see others, and are willing to listen to what they have to say.

July 23 to Aug. 22) Solitude in beautiful surroundings will please you today, because you want privacy in a gentle and supportive way. (Hot and cold running service is always a

luxury.)

VIRGO Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) If you can support a friend today, you will. In fact, you might idealize a friend today because you respect and admire this person.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Some of you will develop a crush on a boss today. All of you will be charming with everyone, especially people in power. You might be asked for your creative advice about something.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Travel for

pleasure will delight you today. Because your appreciation of beauty is heightened, visit art galleries, boutiques, museums, parks and beautiful buildings.

SAGITTARIUS Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) This is an excellent day for decisions about how to share something, because all parties will be fair and mutually sympathetic. This bodes especially well for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Relationships with friends, partners and even members of the general public are warm and supportive today. People want to help you, and you want to respond in kind. It's a perfect day to reach out to someone.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Co-workers are supportive and even sympathetic toward you today, which is why you will get the help you need if you ask for it. In turn, someone might ask you for help – who knows?

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Romance is the stuff of movies today – we're talking fairy dust and dreamy hopes. This also is a productive day for artists. Enjoy playful activities with children.

BORN TODAY: You are charming, spirited, imaginative and practical. People like you. This is a wait-and-see time, a year when you will find yourself more in the background and in a stage of development. It is a time for cooperation and building relationships that will benefit you in the future. Because your success lies in interacting with other people, be friendly!

