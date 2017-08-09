News Briefs

• Families In Transition Support Group Meetings – For victims of domestic violence. If interested in attending a support group contact Nyya Denson at 870-7324077. Nyya can be reached on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m.

– Marion Intermediate School, Aug. 10, 5 to 7 p.m.; Marion Middle School, Aug. 10, 6th grade 5 to 6:15 p.m., 7th grade 6:30 to 7 p.m.; Marion Junior High School, Aug. 8, 6 to 7 p.m. and Marion High School, Aug. 10, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• Christian Home Educators Fellowship (C.H.E.F.) Back to School Meeting – Thursday, Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at Victory Church, 1800 N. Missouri St., West Memphis. This is an informational meeting for parents only. No childcare will be provided. Whether you are new to homeschooling, thinking of homeschooling or a veteran homeschooler, we hope to see you there!

• United Auto Workers Retirees Meeting – Thursday, Aug. 10 at 11:30 a.m. at Grecian Steak House, 210 Airport Rd., Paragould.

• The Crittenden County Teachers Association Annual Luncheon Meeting – Thursday, Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. at Comfort Suites in West Memphis. All retired teachers are invited. The cost is $15. A program with updated information is planned. For more information contact Shirley Higgins at 732-5089.

• Crittenden County Health Department Immunization Clinic – Friday, Aug. 11, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at 901 N. 7th St., West Memphis. Bring insurance card and if out of state IMMI bring shot record. For additional information contact Crystal Moore, MPH, at 870-735-4334.

• Second Lecture in Series of Six Talk on Diabetes – Held at First United Methodist Church Saturday, Aug. 12 from 12 to 1 p.m. at 215 N. Missouri St., West Memphis. Lisa Duke, Certified Diabetes Educator, will give a short talk and then take questions from participants. Light refreshments will be served. Participants will also have a chance to win at $150 VISA card if they attend at least three of the events in West Memphis. The drawing will be held on the day of the last event. Space is limited so call or text Christina Standerfer, event coordinator, 501-7726173 to reserve your space.

• Summer Feeding Program – (1) Total Deliverance Cathedral Church, 400 Commerce St., Earle: Through

Aug. 12 M-F lunch noon, breakfast 8:15 a.m., Saturday lunch 12 p.m. (2) New Bethel MB Church, 11 Swindle Rd, Earle: July 11, 12 & 13 supper 7 p.m., Through Aug. 9 Wednesday supper 7 p.m. (3) Mt. Pilgrim MB Church, 1209 Second St., Earle: June 14, 15 & 16 supper 7:15. (4) Marion, Sunset, 129 Powell, Marion: July 10-14 Supper 6:30 p.m. (5) First Baptist MB Church, 831 Alabama St., Earle: July 24-26 Supper 7:15 p.m. (6) L. C. Jones, 23905 Hwy. 70 Heth: Supper June 15, June 29-30, July 13, July 23, 7:15 p.m. (7) Philadelphia Ministries, 407 Birch St., West Memphis, June 10 lunch 2 p.m. (8) St. James MB Church, 1812 Cartwright St., Earle: June 27, 28, 29 Supper 7:15 p.m. (9) St. Luke MB Church, 520 Arkansas St., Earle: June 24 Lunch 12 p.m. (10) Lion of the Tribe of Judah, 105 Sneed St., Marked Tree: VBS Aug. 8, 9 & 10, supper 6 p.m. through Aug. every Sunday supper at 1 p.m. every Wednesday supper 7 p.m. (11) Bible Class Holiness Church, 638 Railroad St., Earle: July 29 supper at 1 p.m.

• 2nd Annual Back 2 School Haircuts – Sunday, Aug. 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 536 Eureka St., Turrell.

• Annual Education Is The Key Donor Day #2 – Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Walmart Neighborhood Market (Marion). Proceeds benefit the ASU Mid-South Foundation and the United Way of SMC in partnership with Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.

• Called Planning Commission Meeting – Monday, Aug. 14, 5:30 p.m., at City Hall. The purpose of this called meeting is to resolve unanswered questions pertaining to the site plan for the I-55 Interstate Body Shop and Auto Sales.

• Delta Market – Every third Tuesday through October (Aug. 15, Sept. 19 and Oct. 17) at the ASU-Mid South north campus parking lot with food, produce flowers, crafts, art and merchandise. New times are 3 to 7 p.m.

• Sing 4 a Cure – Marion Church of God in Christ along with New Bethel COGIC will present a special evening of musical entertainment ‘Sing 4 a Cure.’ Choirs, Soloist and Musicians of North East Arkansas hosts a Gospel/Christian Concert Saturday, Aug. 19 beginning at 5 p.m. to be held at Beautiful Zion MB Church, 420 S. 15th St., West Memphis. Proceeds from the event will go to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. For more information go to sing4acure.org or contact Maurice Fuller at 501-3980641 or Tamar Brown at 870340-1103.

• Eclipse Event at the West Memphis Public Library – You might have heart that a large swath of the United States will experience a total solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21st. West Memphis does not fall within that swath, but we will experience a partial solar eclipse with a .94 magnitude. This means that the maximum view of the sun will be a tiny sliver at the eclipse's peak. So, the West Memphis Public Library is hosting an Almost Total Eclipse event for all ages from 1to 2 p.m. Weather permitting, we will gather in Hicks Park adjacent to the library and watch while the moon crosses the sun. Eclipse glasses will be provided while supplies last, as well as eclipse-themed snacks. In the case of inclement weather, the library will live stream the eclipse in our conference room. The next time there will be an eclipse of this magnitude will be in 2024, so don't miss this opportunity to see such a rare celestial event! The West Memphis Public Library is located at 213 N. Avalon and the phone number is (870) 732-7590.

• Wonder City Boys and Girls Club Summer Food Program – We will only serve breakfast (8 to 9 a.m.) and lunch (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) at 412 S. 25th St., West Memphis. We will no longer serve at The Academies of West Memphis.

• Edmondson Wedlock Alumni Association Labor Day Tentative Weekend Itinerary – Friday, Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m. Meet & Greet Comfort Suites, West Memphis. Saturday, Sept. 2, Parade Step Off from Lloyd Campbell Park, 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, Gala Celebration “Ron’s Place” 7 p.m. Tickets $25. Sunday, Sept. 3, Cook Out “Ron’s Place” 2 p.m. Edmondson. For more information contact Sylestine Mack at 870-7322039.

• Arkansas Connection Rebirth – Sponsored by J.S. Phelix Alumni Committee Sept. 16, 1 to 6 p.m. at Wonder City Boys and Girls Club, 412 S. 25th St., West Memphis. Advance payment per person 10 yrs. old and up $25, day of event 10 yrs. old and up $35. All ages under 10 yrs. old free. All advance payments should be mailed to J.S. Phelix Alumni, P.O. Box 5591, West Memphis, AR 72303. Fun, Food, Fellowship, Games and Laughter. For more information contact Mary Brown Catha at 901-828-4913.

• Hometown Crawfordsville Harvest Festival – Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. For 5K Run/Walk call Alex Alpe at 870-494-5947, Bakeoff call Michael Underwood at 562-857-1719 and Cricket Briggs at 901-652-5521. Arts and Crafts vendors call Corine Miller at 870-823-5854, Terri Watson at 901-262-4874, Jo Zachary (leave message) at 870-514-6143. For other information call Susan Marotti at 870-636-5822 and Joe Marotti at 870-514-0416. **NO PETS ALLOWED**

• Woolfolk Public Library Story Hour – Come enjoy stories, crafts and a snack at the library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Al-Anon & Alateen meetings – Mondays at 8 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. at 1233 Park Drive, West Memphis. Call 870-735-5217. Go to www.ar.al-anon.alateen.org.

• Hughes High School 1972 Class Reunion – The Hughes High School Class of 1972 is planning their 46th class reunion for the Memorial Day weekend in 2018. Planning meetings are being held the third Saturday of each month at the Anthonyville MB Church, 1961 Hwy. 147 S., Proctor. All class members are asked to attend. For further information on these meetings and the reunion please contact Claudette D. Dubois at 870792-7648.

• Fish Fry the Last Friday in each month – VFW Post 5225, 406 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Eat in or carry out.

• American Legion Post 53 – Fish fry 1st Friday of every month. Food served from 5-8 p.m. Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. Bingo Monday’s at 7 p.m., 150 Legion Road. 735-8803.

• Arkansas State University Degree Center – Offering admission, advising, and scholarship information/assistance for students interested in attending Arkansas State University-Jonesboro on the ASU Mid-South campus. Students can major in Criminology, Business, Nursing, or Education and live locally. Assistance is available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call, Kennidi Ridgell, Degree .

• 15th Street Childcare Development Center – Announced its sponsorship of the USDA Food Program. Meals will be available at no separate charge or at a reduced charge for National School Lunch Program and at no charge for Child and Adult Care Program.

• American Red Cross Volunteers Needed – Join the Crittenden County Disaster Action Team (DAT). For volunteer requirements and more information contact Crittenden County DAT Captain Steve Porter at 901495-4177.

